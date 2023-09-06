Ace actor and media personality Akrobeto visited the Black Stars during their training session on Tuesday

Akrobeto got Mohammed Kudus, Dede Ayew, Baba Rahman, and others excited with his presence

The Black Stars will lock horns with the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 AFCON qualifier

Kumawood actor and TV personality Akrobeto, known in private life as Akwasi Boadi, has visited the Black Stars before their match in Kumasi.

The Black Stars will face the Central African Republic (CAR) in their last AFCON 2023 qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ahead of the game on Thursday, September 7, the team travelled to Kumasi and had their first training session on Tuesday.

Akrobeto has visited the Black Stars training in Kumasi

Source: Instagram

Following the team's arrival in the Ashanti regional capital, Akrobeto paid a visit and wished the players well.

Akrobeto chats with Dede Ayew, Kudus, other Black Stars players

In a video shared by @utvghana, the ace actor is seen wearing a jersey made in Ghana colours as he exchanged pleasantries with some players.

He first shook the hand of West Ham forward Kudus Mohammed and interacted with him for a few seconds before doing the same with goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Moving on, Akrobeto hugged PAOK Thessaloniki defender Baba Rahman and team captain Dede Ayew. Dede shared a few words with the actor.

The actor then went to shake Jordan Ayew who was seated and watching something on his phone.

Ghanaians react to Akrobeto's visit to Black Stars training

The video has sparked reactions from social media users.

yawdarko29 said:

"Look at how @kudus_mohammed stood up to greet @akrobeto_official . That's respect."

prempehopoku said:

Kudus is a humble soul. God will continue to bless him

terrynewman_ said:

You Dierrr Do All These And Don’t Still Qualify Like Blackstars Will Forever Loose It Supports From Us Ghanaians

Akrobeto interacts with pilots in the middle of flight, funny video cracks ribs

Meanwhile, Akrobeto, in a funny video, was in a plane when one of the pilots recognised him and invited him to the cockpit.

The pilot then told Akrobeto that he wanted to give him a seat as a co-pilot to pilot the plane to their destination.

The actor said he had no doubts he could land the plane but had a funny expression of low confidence on his face.

Akrobeto praises Yaw Dabo over soccer academy success

Earlier, Akrobeto had shown his admiration for Yaw Dabo and applauded him for his hard work.

In an interview, Akrobeto, who was excited to see Dabo, stated that he was impressed by the young actor's progress with his Dabo Soccer Academy.

Source: YEN.com.gh