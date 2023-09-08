Top Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya recently shared a video of him enjoying plates of rice and meat with sauce

In the short video, Wode Maya did not say anything but just showed his meal on the table with his cutlery and other things

Several people commented and asked if he was still on a diet and exercising, as he shared some time ago

Ghanaian celebrity YouTuber Wode Maya, born Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon has shared a video of himself about to devour some food.

Wode Maya did not state where he was, but it is evident that he was in another African country other than Ghana.

In the caption of the short video which he shared on Facebook, Wode Maya he was about breaking a fast.

Wode Maya getting ready to eat his meal Photo credit: @Wodemaya Source: Facebook

"Breaking my fast after 40 days & 40 nights fasting & prayers."

The video showed a plate of rice with vegetables on the side with another plate with meat which could be pork. There was also sauce in a small bowl. There was also juice in a glass on the side.

Wode Maya was holding his cutlery, ready to eat.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments from the video post. Read some of them below:

@Sdkdele said:

You have my number a call will be better don’t be greedy bro

Wodemaya responded:

Sdkdele you’ve been blocked bro!Let me unblock you now

@William Khomolina wrote:

My brother from different mother , please its now a good time to check your diet before it is too late!....

@Bristol Botha said:

Here in Zambia we call nkhumba

@Mattie Golden wrote:

Oh my goodness that too much after a fast

@Themba Trust Mahlangu said:

I love Kapado, even if l have not tasted,oh it looks so appertising

@Teye Bright Art wrote:

Wodemaya i can see you are even scared of the voluminous food.

@Charles Angsennia Subie said:

I just pray after eating, you are able to get up and carry on with normal activities

@Doxa Prince Amara wrote:

All these into your stomach.... hahaha

@Terry Coleman said:

How many people could have had a meal with so much.

@Peace Amewowor wrote:

40 days 40 nights fast that did not cause you to lose weight, is that one fasting? I wish I could do that type of fasting and still have some flesh on. Lol

Wode Maya says he cannot stop eating street food

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya gave reasons why he cannot stop eating street food.

In a Twitter post, explained that he has a soft spot for women who sell on the street because his mother used to do same.

Maya claimed he was unable to stop buying food from roadside vendors because, according to what he saw his mother do, they get up at three in the morning to cook and spend the entire day standing by the side of the road selling their wares.

