A white lady living in Canada has shared a video explaining why and how she learnt to make Ghanaian dishes

In the video, she explained herself while preparing waakye with several accompaniments, including shrimp

She said it was important to learn because her fiancé is a Ghanaian who loves his meals but there are few Ghanaian or African restaurants around

A white lady who resides in Canada has recounted why and how she started preparing Ghanaian foods even though she lives abroad.

The lady with the TikTok name @servedbyamy explained that she decided to learn to cook Ghanaian meals because she fell in love with a Ghanaian man.

In the TikTok video, she revealed that several people keep asking her who taught her how to cook Ghanaian meals.

"I met my male fiance five years ago. For our first date, he wanted to make me experience a Ghanaian restaurant and try their food for the first time. But we actually got there and found out they had been closed for a month or two now."

According to her, they realised they could not get any Ghanaian meal in the neighbourhood and ended up getting jollof from a local Ivorian restaurant. She enjoyed the meal and thought she could make it on her own.

However, there was no one to physically teach her how to cook Ghanaian dishes so she started watching online cooking channels like Sweet Adjeley.

She recounted that she learnt to prepare Ghanaian meals to surprise her partner by making them for him and now she has become good at it.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Several people have reacted to the video and applauded @servedbyamy for such a good move. Read some of the comments below:

@Nora_Freedolf said:

@Sweet Adjeley your work has paid off

@flourish lucinda wrote:

woow u r just amazing, u r a wonderful lady. Great job

@Ransford Ampofo said:

@Sweet Adjeley one of your students just graduated you are amazing

@apumamashall2 wrote:

Pls kindly leave ur fiance and marry me. I'm also ghanaian

@Maybelline Scot said:

Our wife ✌️

@techwithpro said:

wow @sweet adjeley globally

@ArtisticPkay wrote:

U really cook better than most so call professional chefs ❤️❤️❤️❤️

@Christie__o said:

So proud of you Amy!!!❤️❤️❤️

@faustinaarkhurst wrote:

@Sweet Adjeley has helped a lot of us. God bless both of you for sharing your skills with us

@Michaelina said:

He’s living his best life. He better wife u already

@Jac Kêyz wrote:

Is ok you qualify for Ghana card

@Peny_Younge said:

My goodness….. that looks so good❤️

