Top Ghanaian Youtuber, Wode Maya, has recently shared that he will always buy street food in memory of his mother's toil

He said his mother used to wake up around 3 am to cook food and spend the whole day on her feet by the roadside, selling the food

Maya encouraged others to support roadside food vendors

Ghana's biggest Youtuber, Wode Maya. has taken to Twitter to support individuals who sell food by the roadside.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his handle @wode_maya, the sensational Youtuber intimated that women in particular who sell by roadsides have a soft spot in his heart because his mother used to do the same.

Maya said he cannot stop taking food sold at the roadside because from what he witnessed his mother do, they wake up around 3 am to cook and spend the whole day on their feet by the roadside, selling their food.

Wode Maya: Biggest Ghanaian Youtuber Says he Cannot stop Eating Street food Because of his Mother Source: @wode_maya, @mrghanababy

Source: Twitter

The African Youtuber admonished others to support such people.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The post since it was shared has over 1400 likes, 254 retweets and 33 comments.

Some of the comments are listed below;

@Jeeveen said:

Buy each day from a different woman to be fair and see if you can help them getting better equipment for FREE.

@KWAKUBLACK8 commented:

When you care you TEACH people how to fish, you don't just give them fishes every day "FOR FREE". Yes you help those making an effort when you can but you don't CRIPPLE people by not making them independent. You teach them HOW TO FISH. Giving is not always as helpful as it seems.

From @HommieDis:

Oh this woman I chop ein waakye saa. Ebi nice...

@AlhassanStephen said:

May the Good Lord himself bless the hustles of our mothers and that of our fathers as well. Words can't describe the gratitude I owe my parents.

@NketiahMark:

My mom is one of them

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, Berthold Winkler, popularly known in the YouTube community as Wode Maya has displayed a touching act of kindness once again by donating $10,000 to cater for the educational expenses of 100 kids.

He made this known in one of his videos on YouTube published on June 17, 2021.

In the video, he narrated that he was first inspired by the story of an African-American woman who moved to Kumasi, Ghana to help put less-privileged kids in school, and after hearing that story, he decided to be a part of the change.

Source: Yen News