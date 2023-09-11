A video of an Ivorian lady opening up on her plan to marry a Ghanaian man has left many feeling excited

The beautiful lady explained that she had started learning Twi and would be in the country this December

Netizens who saw the video expressed joy at the kind words from the lady

A beautiful Ivorian lady living abroad has got many Ghanaian men licking their lips after revealing that she only wants to date a man from Ghana and no other country.

The young lady @Audree, in a TikTok video that was sighted by YEN.com.gh and has since gone viral, captured the moment where she was revealing that she adores Ghanaian men and desires to make one her husband.

Ivorian lady to visit Ghana in search for a lover Photo credit:@audreeldn/TikToker

"I know my husband is from Ghana, I don't know where this phase begun, I have even started learning twi," she said with passion.

She revealed that everything is planned for her to visit Ghana in December to look at potential suitors.

The 38-second video had gathered over 10,000 likes and 1,000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the plans by the Ivorian lady

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended her determination and the efforts she has put into finding a lover from Ghana.

Dennisovichhh stated:

you ain't joking with the Twi tho that's serious..I'm even scared

Akua Boaduwah Tsewu reacted:

Officially u are our sister in-law Akwaaba

Latoya commented:

New comer b3in nie ??? Monma no uniform

Kwame indicated:

Alright Adowa Sika, waiting to see you in December

Source: YEN.com.gh