A video of a lady lamenting over the attitude of her family members has got many talking

The young lady said many people are now pressuring her to get married

Netizens who saw the video have urged the lady to ignore the criticisms from friends

A Ghanaian lady has triggered reactions online after she took to social media to express displeasure over questions being asked as to why she is not married.

In the video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady @Akwankyer3_hemaa recounted an incident where her aunt called her mainly to ask when she will get married.

Lady unhappy with questions on why she is not married Photo credit:@mhiz_adepa2/.TikTok

Source: TikTok

Infuriated by the question, the lady who looked angry said she responded by asking her aunt to visit the Kejetia market and buy two men so she could choose who she preferred.

"It is becoming a problem in Ghana if you are not married and have no kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She lamented that many people behave as if men are commodities that can be bought on the market.

Akwankyer3_hemaa concluded by urging her loved ones who are bothered that she is not married to get her a man if it is that simple.

The 1-minute video had gathered over 3000 likes and 800 comments at the time of writing the report

Watch the video

Ghanaians urge her to disregard naysayers

Netizens who reacted to the video urged her to ignore critics pressuring her to get married.

Busybrain111 commented:

My sister don’t worry even those who are married now some wish single life now.

Lisa stated:

Which marriage are they talking about, the ones we see these days or another one

florencecoffie85 indicated:

I don't understand them oo since last year they use to disturb me I don't understand

Kwame oo7 commented:

don't mind them old school mentality . Ghanaian culture will always put pressure on people

Strong Lady said:

awww saw it again oo my sister

Augustina Abena Agyepongmaa added:

dnt mind her we that we are married we live like a single married

Man calls off wedding on the day of the ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man reportedly called off his wedding on the day of the marriage ceremony.

The incident at Kasoa showed that the man found out his bride had allegedly cheated on him for the supposed 'last time' before the wedding.

The information was relayed to the groom by a friend who served as an informant, which led the groom to raise the issue during the ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh