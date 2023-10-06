Benjamin, the CEO and MD of Mawule Integrated Services, achieved remarkable success within just five years of starting his own firm, specializing in industrial machine fabrication and installation

Benjamin, the CEO and MD of Mawule Integrated Services has achieved remarkable success within a short span of five years since starting his own firm.

After high school, he had to work for 12 years straight, which was a difficult period during which he got married and had kids as well.

Nevertheless, he managed to turn the 12 years of experience after high school into a business in 2018, which has now gone international, serving clients across borders and ensuring safety as a top priority.

They specialize in fabricating and installing industrial machines, including elevators, conveyors, dismantling/erecting silos, and various other technical and installation jobs.

Some of the impressive successes of Benjamin's Mawule Integrated Services

Benjamin, known on TikTok as Mr Marvellous, proudly shared his journey in an interview with YEN.com.gh, stating:

"We have, over the last five years, worked with Germans, Lebanese, Turkish, Indians, and many more, and we work in Ghana, Nigeria, and other neighbouring countries. One thing I'm grateful we have achieved is that we have not recorded any fatal accidents since we started operations in 2018."

Reflecting on his past, he recounted,

"It used to be difficult to feed myself, my wife, and my children, especially when I was working with other people."

Benjamin's story is an inspirational one that tends to prove that success is possible with determination and dedication.

