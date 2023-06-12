A woman in Ghana who has been married for 8 years with 2 children says her life is now very boring

She says her husband is a responsible doctor who set up a business for her and built a dream home for the family

However, she has found a man at the gym who is giving her joy by making her feel alive again

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A 30-year-old Ghanaian lady who is married with four children has confessed that she is finding spark with another man because her marriage is now getting too boring.

According to her, she got married to her doctor husband when she was only 22 and they have been in the marriage for eight years now.

She made the confession as an anonymous user on the Tell It All Facebook platform where her words have heaped tons of reactions from other group members.

Lady married with 4 children complains about her marriage Photo credit: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

Giving more details, the 30-year-old married woman said that the man is faithful and responsible as they live in a dream home and he also established a booming business for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Truth be told life seems rosy on the outside but deep within i am not a happy or I don't know if I am just being unreasonable. Typically my life revolves around my home and my business and church on Sundays. I realized I needed more and I spoke to my husband about making time for us to spend more quality moments together and embark on vacations within the country but he is not budging," she said.

The lady then revealed that she started going to the gym where she met a man that is making her feel alive again.

"He gives me unlimited attention and sends me love messages everyday. He listens to all my "nonsense" and laughs my sorrow away. I am suddenly beginning to feel alive and energetic. What should I do?" she asked.

Ghanaians advise married lady on the verge of cheating

Check out some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered from the comment section of the post.

Eleanor Mensah said:

You can never have it all in one marriage.You will definitely have "but" in every marriage .However,some "buts" are comparatively better than others.My lady you are just being greedy. Dont try bcoz if you do ...tears will drop like rain sooner or later.

Joana A Anyetewon indicated:

Oh my dear, sorry about that! I've been in ur shoes before, I had to wake up and face the fact that I am married.

Míss Larnyoh commented:

Please don't destroy your beautiful home with your own hands. Stop going to that gym and stop communicating with the guy. May the Lord guide you.

55-year-old woman married since age 18 shockingly describes her man as 'borla' goods

In another story, a 37-year-old Ghanaian woman has drawn attention online after disclosing some of the shocking details involving her 37-year marriage.

The businesswoman at the market claims that she married her spouse when she was 18 and that she has not looked back, cheated, or thought about finding another partner since.

Ghanaian lady who married at 20 years regrets her decision

In other news, a 18-year-old Ghanaian woman claimed that she regrets getting married at such a young age.

Veronica, a mother of one who married soon after finishing senior high school, says she regrets her choice and wishes she had never done so in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh