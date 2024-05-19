Ghanaian rapper Medikal has explained in detail how his ex-wife lost her expensive engagement ring

Medikal added that his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, goes on luxury trips without informing him, although they live in the same house

Some social media users have commented on Medikal's trending video on X

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has opened up about his ex-wife, narrating how she proudly threw her engagement ring away during her trip to Dubai.

Medikal revealed that Fella Makafui travelled to Dubai without informing him, and upon her return, he noticed that his ex-wife was not her engagement ring.

Fella Makafui enjoys her vacation in Dubai.

Source: Instagram

The 31-year-old confronted his ex-wife, who only explained that many people told her Medikal was not good for her. She was uninterested in the marriage, and the best decision was to throw away the engagement ring.

Fella Makafui and her daughter slay in stylish dresses

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her beautiful daughter looked effortlessly chic in designer outfits at her movie premiere at the Silver Bird cinemas.

She wore a short kente dress, showing off her famous curves while rocking expensive high heels.

Some social media users have reacted to Medikal's video about Fella Makafui throwing away her engagement ring

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

@Lechiboroni

B33ma nkasa bebirie saa .

@Ohene_7

Strongman said it .. you didn’t listen

@ama_unice

She decided not to continue the marriage and so what do you want us to do with this explanation. Did you explain yourself to anyone before getting married to her??

@wand3r7

Masa u go Dey explain taya …

@DifferentlyYou2

This MDK story sounds like mine …..always wanting things to be better for you both and the girl later hangs around to listen to people making things worse for you to control .

@FranswaggaGh

Shoddy wey ei boy go take ei car from am come lock ei shop. You no dey fear Ibi you be super lover come save am. Now you see.

Medikal Says He Invested Over GH¢ 4,270,500 For Fella Makafui To Import Flat Tummy Tea To Sell

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Medikal, who has revealed some information about Fella Makafui's slimming tea company.

The artist, 31, revealed that he paid his ex-wife money to purchase the goods overseas. Some social media users have commented on Medikal's viral video on X.

