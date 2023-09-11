The 'Golden Girl MD,' a Ghanaian doctor, moved to the UK in April 2022 as her husband's dependent and took a break from her medical career to care for their newborn

In March 2023, she decided to return to the workforce as a care assistant while awaiting documentation to practice as a medical doctor

Her husband, who also moved to the UK as a doctor, continued practicing in the same capacity while pursuing their new life

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A Ghanaian female doctor, known as the 'Golden Girl MD' on YouTube, recently shared her inspiring journey in an interview on migration with YouTuber Nanelle Griselda.

She recounted how she transitioned from being a medical doctor in Ghana to working as a care assistant in the UK.

In her interview, she revealed that her move to the UK in April 2022 was as a dependent of her husband, who is also a medical doctor and had relocated to the UK for work.

The Golden Girl MD from Ghana to the UK Photo credit: The Golden Girl MD

Source: Youtube

Taking a break from her career, she dedicated her time to caring for her newborn child. However, her passion for healthcare eventually led her back to the workforce in March 2023, where she took on the role of a care assistant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The dream goal of Golden Girl MD even after taking on the healthcare assistant role

This career shift from a highly respected medical doctor to a care assistant was a significant decision for her. However, she said the goal has always been to get licensed to practice as a medical doctor in the UK.

Remarkably, her husband continued to practice as a medical doctor in the UK.

The 'Golden Girl MD' has become an inspiration to many, demonstrating that one's passion for healthcare can shine through in various roles, even after major life transitions.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian nurse, Joicel Sarpong, compares UK and US healthcare systems after recent relocation

Meanwhile, Joicel Sarpong, a Ghanaian nurse who spent four years working in the UK before moving to the US just three months ago, has offered insights into the distinctions between healthcare in these two nations.

She pointed out that in the UK, healthcare is free, leading to more frequent hospital visits, whereas in the US, healthcare comes at a cost, prompting greater caution.

Furthermore, she highlighted the substantially higher income she now earns in the US compared to her UK salary, as well as her ability to easily acquire a brand-new car in her new American residence.

Diana Hamilton's husband shares inspiring journey from newspaper seller to medical doctor

In other news, everyone has a unique story to tell about their backgrounds and the efforts they've invested in their journeys.

This holds true for Dr. Joseph Hamilton, the husband of Diana Hamilton, who recently recounted his childhood days as a newspaper seller in Ghana. Dr. Hamilton emphasized how this humble beginning played a pivotal role in shaping his path to becoming a medical doctor.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh