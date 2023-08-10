Everybody has a story to tell about their backgrounds, the work they put in and how far they have come

The same applies to the husband of Diana Hamilton, who narrated his story of when he used to sell newspapers as a young boy in Ghana

Dr Joseph Hamilton said that aspect of his life played a key role in his journey to become a medical doctor

Dr Joseph Hamilton is the husband of UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Antwi-Hamilton.

He has given some insights into his upbringing in Ghana. The medical doctor said he had to sell newspapers as a child during weekends to raise money to support his parents and his education on weekdays.

Dr Hamilton was speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM, to debut Diana Hamilton’s latest song Say Amen.

Diana Hamilton's husband said he sold newspapers on weekends to get money for school on weekdays

Source: Instagram

He explained that his experience as a newspaper seller helped him become an avid reader. He read the newspapers even before he sold them. At the time, he did not know that skill would become useful when he entered medical school.

“I have come a long way, and I believe grace has sustained me. Selling newspapers and reading articles helped me learn how to read.”

“While I wouldn’t describe them as difficult times, those experiences have molded me, as I grew up in a family that sold newspapers. During holidays, I would collect newspapers and sell them, including at the Bunso area, and then attend school on Mondays,” he added.

He said that despite the challenges, his formative life in Ghana played a major role in his subsequent achievements in the medical field in the UK.

Dr Joseph Hamilton hails from the Eastern Region of Ghana and was born and raised in Kwabeng. He, however, wrote his BECE at Nsutem in the Ashanti region.

He continued his education at Pope John Senior High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

