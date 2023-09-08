When Kwame was travelling to the United States of America, he was gainfully employed in Ghana and earning good salary

However, his two-year work salary in the USA is even more and better than all received for 15 years in Ghana

Kwame said he travelled to the USA because his wife and children lived there, and he needed to join them

A Ghanaian man living in the US has revealed that the total of his two-year salary abroad is much better than the amount he received working for 15 years in Ghana.

Kwabena said he was working as a Sales Manager with a company in Ghana. However, until he travelled to the US, he thought he was earning some good money.

He only realised that he could earn more after travelling to the US. Kwabena has been in America for close to four years.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Kwame said that he initially regretted travelling to America in the first months of his arrival.

"I started whining because I was considering everything I could accomplish in Ghana. I received guidance on the opportunities in the US and how to work within the framework. Within a year, I got a job and finished my surgical technician training," he said.

As a surgical technician, Kwabena said he assists surgeons during surgeries in the theatre room.

When asked which country gives him the best wages, Kwabena said his two-year salary as a surgical technician is far better than his 15-year salary as a Sales Manager in Ghana.

"My two years salary is much better. If I make a few projections in five years, I will be better off. I wouldn't discourage others from travelling, but I'd rather advise them to use the legal channel, so they do not struggle. If you adapt yourself to the American system, you can turn things around in a year."

