A post celebrating a young man's massive transformation from a minibus driver has warmed hearts online

In a post, the man dropped before and after photos of himself to show appreciation to God

Ghanaians who reacted to the post commended the young man for using his story to inspire others

A young Ghanaian man has become a motivation to many after he took to social media to flaunt his massive transformation over the past 12 years.

To highlight his humble beginnings, he shared an old photo of himself working as a minibus driver, also known in local parlance as a trotro driver.

The old photo, taken in 2012, gave the impression that the man was struggling financially as he kept a straight face and looked skinny.

The post then showed another photo of the man taken in 2024 depicting his present reality, in which he is seated in a beautiful office.

The man who now works as a tour guide has undergone a massive transformation, judging from his looks and physical appearance.

In the video's caption, he thanked God and encouraged people not to give up on the hustle.

"This was my office in 2012. Remember God is not a man. This is my office in 2024." the caption read

Ghanaians celebrate the former driver

Netizens who took to the post's comments section celebrated the young man for using his experiences to inspire others.

.real xcobeck commented:

"Charlie, where did you go get this pic from…longtime on. Hhhrrr."

Francis Mensah indicated:

"Born to win. Destiny is Destiny ,…. Far gone …. Devil may Cry."

BBF added:

"Congratulations. Your video brought tears to my eyes. God has and will always be good."

