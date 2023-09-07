Destiny, a young lady living in Ireland and Scotland, posted a TikTok video where she candidly told her African mother that she doesn't want to get married or have children in the future

Her mother's firm response, including the threat of Destiny leaving home to live a "lonely life," made the video go viral with 1.2 million views

The video sparked discussions about the generation gap in perspectives on marriage and family expectations

Destiny, a young lady residing in both Ireland and Scotland, recently posted a video on her TikTok handle, destinyese1, in which she candidly discussed her future plans with her African mother.

In the video, which has rapidly gained popularity with 1.2 million views at the time of this report, Destiny shared her decision to forgo marriage and have children, capturing her mother's humorous yet candid reaction.

Destiny's mother responded, saying,

"So what do you want me to do? Am I the one who will marry you? If you don't want to get married, you'll leave my house next year and live your lonely life."

How social media users have reacted to the video of Destiny and her mother

The viral video not only raised concerns over the generation gap in perspectives on marriage and family but also showcased the love and care that African parents often express through their playful yet firm responses.

The interaction between Destiny and her mother resonated with viewers, sparking conversations about the dynamics of family expectations and individual choices in contemporary society.

21 jj said:

what's the big deal some ppl don't want to get married or have kids

Ayan Said389 indicated:

I'm east african I already told my mom I aint having kids ever and she said,"you want to be a cat lady" Don't threaten me with a good time

a_lxx mentioned:

My mum would say thank goodness I have other children

jamesstevegould stated:

Tell her your going on love island next year

Watch the video below:

