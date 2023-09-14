A young lady has advised prospective female travellers not to get pregnant prior to travelling to the UK

She said in a TikTok video that, in most cases, the ladies tend to go through a lot of challenges

Netizens who saw the video agreed with the lady regarding her advice on the subject matter

A Ghanaian lady currently resident in the United Kingdom has advised prospective female travellers not to get pregnant simply because they are travelling abroad.

Akua Ghana, in a viral TikTok video, admonished ladies not to agree to the idea by their partners to get pregnant so it could increase their chances of also moving there.

She explained that in most cases, these women tend to face a lot of problems in taking care of the newborn baby because the government does not support them, and also, it is difficult to abandon the child in pursuit of a job.

She urged prospective female travellers to master courage and tell their partners that raising a newborn baby as a single parent in the UK is challenging.

"When your husband or boyfriend tries to get pregnant before your trip, please ask them to be patient. Because raising a child in this weather and a finding a job is not easy. Remember that he will be in Ghana enjoying while you struggle here alone".

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the admonition by the young lady

Netizens, particularly ladies who thronged the comment section of the video, thanked her for the advice.

obaa asked:

What if you find out later you are pregnant after you get there?

@richmondgyasie6 commented:

There’s a lot of Girls do that but they make it, don’t advise people on this it their own life, if you don’t want get kids that’s your own business

@ON GOD stated:

yes my boyfriend want me to do this

@Nana Ama commented:

This is very true but they won’t understand until….

I hear Ghanaian men are stingy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady from Zambia in the UK, has revealed what she has heard about Ghanaian men.

Gwendolyn, a single mother, said she is not earnestly searching for a partner, but if it is God's will for her to get one and settle down, she would gladly accept it.

When the interviewer suggested getting her a Ghanaian man, she said, "I heard Ghanaian men are a little stingy."

