A video of a young man opening up on why marriage is not in his plans at the moment has gone viral

The man said he is not financially stable enough to burden himself with other people's responsibility

Netizens who saw the video expressed varied comments about the young man's statement

A young Ghanaian man has got tongues wagging after he shot down the idea of getting married anytime soon.

In a viral TikTok video, the young man @m.cfrimpong who was spotted having a discussion with his friends, revealed that his major decision to stay away from marriage is because he is not financially stable.

Young man shuts the door on marriage, explains why

Source: TikTok

He explained that his work as a fuel pump attendant does not fetch him enough money to go in for a wife and start a family.

"I am paid ¢500 a month the work I do at the filling station.I cannot even save GH₵50 a day and you are asking me to get married. I will not listen to those saying God will provide and do something that I will regret" he said with confidence.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes and 300 comments

Ghanaians share their views on the comments of the young man

Social media users who watched the video have divided opinions, with some agreeing with him.

@SnrManGuda343 commented:

that's why they say "sika wo fie aa, akoraa nsu anadwo

@john se stated:

small boys are young. marriage is about understanding. just cut your coat accordingly

@owusu afriyie indicated:

I have realised poverty is the cause many divorce in ghana love is there but poverty can break love big up guys

@nelsonmorat replied

Bro it’s nothing but the truth , they think marriage is a small thing, your financial stability plays a major role!

@BishopPaakwesi opined:

It’s has never crossed my mind to get married da eiiii where my mind Dey chaley

Lady reveals she wants companionship, not marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman living in the UK has said she does not want to marry again but instead have a companion with whom she can have fun.

The middle-aged woman said she divorced her husband two years ago because of something he did.

Nana Ama Ampaw in an interview on SVTV Africa on YouTube, said she prefers to have a partner while they live separately from each other and meet when necessary to have fun.

