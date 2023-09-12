A video of a young lady celebrating after becoming a certified midwife in the United Kingdom has left many in awe

The excited lady singled out Alpha Hour midnight prayers for praise over how far she has come

Netizens who saw the video also congratulated the young lady on the new success chalked

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for a young Ghanaian lady who has successfully passed out a midwife in the United Kingdom.

The lady @everythinganima, who could not hide her joy, took to TikTok to announce her new role as she flaunted her midwifery uniform.

Young lady jubilates after becoming a midwife in the UK Photo credit:@everythinganima/TikTok

She also showed off some sassy dance moves as she jammed and danced with swag and energy to Band FRA's banger You Dey Feel The Vibe.

In a show of gratitude, she gave a special thanks to Alpha Hour, a midnight prayer session organized by pastor Elvis Agyemang, for the role it played in helping her to get where she is today.

The video captioned "Continues Sleepless Night to learn. I hate exams since what God of Alpha hour has done" had gathered over 2000 likes and 170 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate the young lady

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the young lady on her amazing feat achieved in the United Kingdom.

serwaalynn stated:

everyday with God is everyday in victory

Nanayaa commented:

I tap into your blessings ijn congratulations

Odehyeba Maame Akua revealed:

Please can you help me with learning materials? Help fellow Alpharian

@Adwoaa revealed:

Congratulations dear how did your journey to become a midwife in UK started?? How did you do

Mahini added:

Don’t know you personally but am proud of you

Source: YEN.com.gh