The desire of a young Ghanaian lady to further her education at the tertiary level appears to be fading with the passing of each day.

The young lady @manuelladarky, who was optimistic about her chance of gaining admission to a nursing training school in a video on TikTok, was spotted shedding tears to express her disappointment over how things have turned out so far.

Lady cries because of school admission Photo credit:@manuelladarky/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The first caption of her video was a prayer asking God to intervene and help her secure admission to her dream school.

The second provided further information as she revealed that her concern primarily is because some students have been successfully admitted and will soon start orientation, unlike her, who is yet to get an update on her admission status.

"I still look up to God. Some are starting orientation 18 September and I've no message"she wrote.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes and 338 comments

Watch the video below

Ghanaians encourage the young lady

Netizens who thronged the comment section encouraged the young lady not to give up, with many assuring her that everything would be fine.

Maame Biamah reacted

l thought I was de only one crying hv been crying for almost two weeks but still l hv not gain admission.God time is always de best.Dear stop crying

eddyfrimpomaa stated:

You will receive your admission in Jesus name this nobody knows what will happen within this week don't lose hope

nuella201 commented:

my small advice for you when you don’t get the admission is next time you try again keep it a secret till you get it

user2610812692843 indicated:

Same hereall my friends had theirs except meya Allah help us

Source: YEN.com.gh