A Zambian lady based in the UK has shared her thoughts and what she has heard about Ghanaian men.

Gwendolyn, a single mother, said she is not earnestly searching for a partner, but if it is God's will for her to get one and settle down, she would gladly accept it.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Gwendolyn said she prefers black men even though she has dated a white man.

Gwendolyn speaking to DJ Nyaami in an interview Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

"When the time comes, if I get the right person who has time for me, then I will be happy. I like my melanin men, but I've dated an Italian before."

When the interviewer suggested getting her a Ghanaian man, she said, "I heard Ghanaian men are a little stingy."

Gwendolyn said she had dated a Ghanaian before, but the relationship broke down because of distance. At the time, the man was living in Ghana, and she was in the UK.

"I just want somebody genuine. People here (in the UK) lie a lot. So I just want somebody for me. If I have to stay single, I'd stay single."

Meanwhile, a young Ghanaian in the UK said getting a spouse and raising a family is difficult.

He explained that people his age in the UK do not want to get married but rather want to have fun and enjoy life.

Ghanaian woman who prayed to marry a borga

In another story, a Ghanaian woman in France said she prayed to marry someone living abroad to escape poverty.

Faustina Mensah said her family is not financially stable, so she needed to turn things around.

"I have always wanted to marry a borga. So I always prayed for God to send a borga my way so I can help my family."

Marry before you japa

Meanwhile, a woman in the UK advised Africans who intend to move abroad to marry before they leave.

In a TikTok video, she explained that life in the UK is better for married people than for single people.

The lady said a couple can split responsibilities without burdening one person.

