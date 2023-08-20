A UK-based Ghanaian, Yaw Owusu, said relocating from Ghana to abroad is not for the rich in the society

He explained that people travel to seek a better life for their families and themselves, hence rich people did not need that as well

Yaw said the poor must rather be encouraged to relocate abroad and make money for themselves and families

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom has entreated people who have enough money in Ghana not to relocate abroad to hustle.

He explained that relocating outside Ghana to seek greener pastures is meant for relatively poor or jobless people in the society.

Yaw Owusu told DJ Nyaami in an interview on SVTV Africa that people travel to have a better life, and if one has that already in Ghana, there is no need to move out of the country.

Yaw Owusu explained that travelling abroad is for poor people who want greener pastures Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

He cited an example that people who can save GH¢5000 or more every month do not have any business travelling abroad.

He was responding to a question as to whether Ghanaian youth can only succeed if they travel abroad.

“No. That’s not the case. If you have a good job or are self-employed in Ghana and can save GH¢5000 to GH¢7000, there’s no need to come here. It’s all about management. People who do hard work like kayayo, and stone breakers must travel. Such people deserve the opportunity to travel. I agree that travelling abroad is good for the less privileged,” he answered.

Meanwhile, another Ghanaian abroad earlier said lazy people should also not travel abroad. He explained that he works for 11 hours every day to make enough money for his fees.

Watch the full interview below;

Ghanaian to return from abroad after he achieves some goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian living in Germany said he would move back to his home country after he meets some goals he had set for himself.

Joseph Ofori said he would return to Ghana to live happily with his wife and children.

Ghanaian living abroad builds $300,000 mansion

A Ghanaian man living in America, called Rush Asare, built a huge house in Ghana at age 27 and moved back to stay in it.

It took him a year and a half to put up the 4-bedroom house, which cost $305,000.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh