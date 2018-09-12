100+ Filipino girl names and their meanings (with infographics)

Filipinos have some of the most unique and sweet names ever. Most Filipino kids have three names (a Christian name, a western name, and a surname). In addition, many Filipino girl names have a Spanish or Italian origin.

Naming a baby is one of the many exciting steps of parenthood, but that does not make it an easy task. There are many Filipino names to choose from. Therefore, pick what reflects the personality you hope the child will take. Let it also be a name a child will like.

100+ Best Filipino girl names

If you're looking for something exotic that pays tribute to your heritage, Filipino baby girl names are a great place to start. Unlike many cultures, Filipino names do not favour pretty timid names for women and strong/war-like names for men. Hence, they are distinct and loved by many people across the world.

Common Filipino names for girls

Most popular Philippine names have religious inflections or Biblical references. Filipino women names are also borrowed from national symbols like birds and flowers. The monikers are pleasing to the ears and easy to pronounce.

Aelia (Latin) - sun

Adhika (Hindu) - honourable

Africa or Dea Africa (Roman) - the goddess of Africa

Agila (Filipino) - eagle, the national bird of the Philippines

Agrippa (Latin) - wild horse

Agostina (Latin) - a form of Augusta

Agwa (the Philippines)- water

Albina (Latin) - white or bright

Alon (the Philippines) - wave

Althea (Greek) - wholesome

Amie (French) - friend

Amihan (Filipino) - describes the monsoon season in the Philippines

Amor (French) - love

Analyn (Filipino/English) - Anna + Lyn

Annia (Latin) - the priceless one

Angel (Greek) - a heavenly being

Antonia (Latin) - priceless

Astra (Latin) - star

Atarah (Hebrew) - a biblical name for a crown

Augusta (Latin) - magnificent

Beautiful Philippines female names

The popularity of Filipino names keeps increasing because more people want to associate themselves with names that bring vibrancy to one's life. The following girls' names are widely used in the Philippines and even America.

Aura (Greek) - Titan-goddess of the breeze and the fresh, cool air of early morning

Aurelia (Latin) - golden

Aurora (Latin origin) - dawn (also a character in Disney's Sleeping Beauty movie)

Awit (Filipino) - a Filipino poem or hymn with 12-syllable quatrains

Ariadne (Greek) - ancient Roman noblewomen

Balbina (the Philippines) - stammerer

Bernina (Spanish/German) - blessed

Bituin (the Philippines) - star

Blessica (Filipino) - Bless + Jessica (means blessings)

Bulawan (the Philippines)- gold or golden skin

Camilla (Latin) - young ceremonial attendant

Carmelita (Spanish origin) - the garden of Eden

Cecilia (Spanish) - blind

Ceres (Roman) - the goddess of agriculture

Christina (English) - Christ's follower

Chesah (the Philippines) - celestial

Ciela (Spanish) - sky

Claudia (Roman) - lame

Corazon (Spanish) - heart

Cybele (Greek) - the great mother of the gods

Tagalog names for girls

Everyone wants that native name as it makes them stand out. So why not give your baby a sweet Tagalog name or any other native sounding Filipino moniker? Tagalog people make up a quarter of the population of the Philippines. Nevertheless, they also use names from different parts of the world.

Diana (Latin) - luminous (inspired by Princess Diana of England)

Dalisay (the Philippines) - pure

Dari (the Philippines) - grace

Darling (English) - a loved one

Darna (Filipino) - a famous fictional Japanese superheroine

Decima (Latin) - the tenth child

Dido (Latin) - virgin (also the Queen of Carthage in a famous Roman poem, The Aeneid)

Diwata (Filipino) - the Philippine mythology's fairies and spirits of nature

Divina (Latin/Italian) means - sacred

Dolores (Spanish) - pain

Domitia (Latin) - tamed

Drusilla (Latin) - fruitful

Empanda or Panda (Roman) - the goddess of charity and hospitality

Evangeline (Greek) - the bearer of good news

Fabia (Latin) - bean grower

Fauna (Roman) - the goddess of the fertility of woodlands, fields, and flocks

Fausta (Latin) - lucky

Felicitas or Felicity (Latin) - the goddess of good luck

Flavia (Latin) - yellow-haired

Flora (Roman) - the goddess of flowering plants

Unique Filipino names for girls

The Philippines are some of the kindest and warmest people, and that alone can make you fall in love with their culture. Their female names are also sweet-sounding and unique. It will be fun explaining to curious souls how you arrived at the name you chose for your daughter.

Floribeth (Filipino) - inspired by Costa Rican lawyer Floribeth Mora Diaz after miraculous healing from a brain aneurysm

Flordeliza (French) - a lily flower

Furia (Latin) - wrath

Gaia (Greek) - the earth

Gloria (Latin) - glory

Hazel (English) - the colour of a tree

Heart (English) - inspired by Heart Evangelista (a famous Filipino socialite)

Helena (Greek) - light or bright

Herminia (Latin) - warrior

Himig (the Philippines) - a tune

Hiraya (the Philippines) - may your dreams come true

Hiyas (the Philippines) - jewel

Horatia (Latin) - timekeeper

Hortensia (Latin) - the garden

Imelda (Spanish/German ) - universal flight (also inspired by Imelda Marcos)

Isa (the Philippines) - one

Isla (Spanish) - an island

Iris (Greek) - The Goddess of Rainbows

Ivy (English) - a short name of a plant

Jaslene (American origin) - Jazlyn + Jolene

Filipino baby girl names

Getting to see your child grow to love their names and become the happy individual you hoped they would make parents proud. The Philippines have many cute names but are not necessarily derived from their languages.

Jasmine (Persian) - Filipino flower (also Disney's Princess Jasmine)

Joyce (Latin) - cheerful (unisex)

Julia (Latin) - youthful

Juno (Greek) -Jupiter or the goddess for love and marriage

Katherine (Latin) - pure

Laetitia (Latin) - happiness

Laurentia (Latin) - laurel, a symbol of victory

Lawin (Filipino) - hawk

Leona (Greek) - lioness

Liezel (Filipino/French ) - the Tagalog of Elizabeth

Ligaya (the Philippines) - brilliance

Likha (the Philippines) - create

Lila (Latin) - lavender or lilac

Lilibeth (the Philippines) - Lily + Beth

Livia (Greek) - a short form of Olivia (also the first Roman empress, Livia)

Liviana (Latin) - envious

Lola (Spanish) - sorrows

Loria (Latin) - a nickname for Gloria (means glory)

Lucia (Latin) - light

Lucilla (Latin) - light

Native Filipino female names

You must have noticed that Filipinos also embrace names from other parts of the world, including Greece, Persia, France, and England. Whether you have Filipino ancestry, live in the Philippines, or have a special connection with the country, take inspiration from these Filipino baby names for girls.

Luna (Italian) - moon

Luningnig (the Philippines) - intelligence

Luwalhati (the Philippines) - glory or splendour

Luzviminda (the Philippines) - Luzon + Visayas + Mindanao regions in the Philippines

Lyka (the Philippines) - a pretty face

Mahalia (Hebrew) - tenderness

Mahalina (the Philippines) - fascinated

Malaya (the Philippines) - free

Marcia (Latin) - Mars

Marcella (Latin) - dedicated to Mars

Maricar (the Philippines) - Maria + Carmen

Maria (Latin/Swahili) - the Virgin Mary

Marikit (the Philippines) - pretty

Mariana (Latin) - Maria of the sea

Marina (Latin) - a specially designed harbour with moorings for pleasure yachts and small boats

Marisol (Spanish) - sunflower

Martina (Latin) - Servant of Mars of the goddess of war

Maya (the Philippines) - sparrow

Mayumi (the Philippines) - tender

Micah (Hebrew) - a nickname of Michael (means God's gift)

Traditional Filipino names

These classic Filipino girl names have been given to ladies worldwide for centuries. As a result, it is not surprising to find ancient Filipino names popular today. Moreover, people now combine names to create new ones. Here are some of the world's favourites:

Millonia or Milly (Latin) - millionaire

Mimosa (Latin) - a tropical tree

Minerva (Roman) - the goddess of wisdom

Mutya (the Philippines) - a dear one

Nenita (Spanish) - a little girl

Nicole (French/Greek) - victorious

Ningning (the Philippines) - sparkle

Norjannah (the Philippines) - Nora +Joanna

Octavia (Latin) - the eighth born

Odessa (Greek) - a long journey

Ophelia (Greek) - a character from Hamlet (William Shakespeare's book)

Paulina (Latin) - little

Perla (Spanish) - pearl

Poppaea or Poppy (Latin) - elegant

Priscilla (Latin) - ancient or venerable

Princess (English) - a kingdom's heiress

Proserpine/Proserpina (Roman) - the goddess of springtime and queen of the underworld

Pulver (German/Jewish/Latin) - dust, ash, or powder

Queenie (English) - a nickname for a powerful girl

Reyna (Spanish) - queen

Popular Filipino names

Most Filipinos do not realize they speak Spanish, yet the country is home to the most Spanish speakers in Asia. As a result, most of their names come straight from Latin through Spain.

Rosa (Spanish) - rose

Rosamie (the Philippines) - Rose + Amie

Rubylyn(the Philippines) - Ruby + Lyn

Sabina (Latin) - the name of a tribe in central Italy, the Sabine

Samantha (Aramaic) - listener

Sampaguita (the Philippines) - the Philippines' national flower

Sinta (the Philippines) - love

Sunshine (English) - it reflects the year-round sun in the Philippines

Tadhana (the Philippines) - destiny

Tala (Filipino) - star or the goddess of the evening and morning star in the Philippine mythology

Tranquillina (Latin) - calm

Teresa (Greek) - harvester (also inspired by Mother Teresa)

Theodora (Greek) - God's gift

Trixie (Latin) - bringer of joy

Tullia (Latin) - peaceful

Valentina (Latin) - healthy and strong

Valeria (Latin) - strong

Venus (Greek) - the goddess of love or a planet

Vesta (Roman) - Goddess of the home, hearth, and family.

Vibia (Latin) - different

Victoria (Latin) - triumph

Zabrina (Latin) - the river

Zenaida (Greek) - born of Zeus

Zephyr (Greek) - west wind

Zooey (Greek) - life

Filipino girl names are joyful, liberating, and deeply personal. Meanwhile, there are more Filipino girl names from where those came from. However, you can be creative for now. Spell names backwards, combine the child's parents' names, adopt Filipino celebrities' names, and so on.

Yen.com.gh published a list of lovely Thai girl names with their meanings. Many Thai parents consider their culture and religious beliefs when choosing names for their daughters.

However, that does not mean that other people across the globe are prohibited from using these names. On the contrary, the world needs to share names to appreciate each other's customs.

