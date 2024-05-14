Shatta Wale's derogatory remarks about viral sensation Safo Newman caused a stir online

Ghanaian musician recently passed derogatory remarks online about viral sensation Safo Newman.

Safo Newman rose to fame after his song, Akokoa, went viral, earning him cosigns from established musicians, including Sarkodie, who described him as a real talent.

In his initial rant, the dancehall megastar bashed Safo Newman's handlers for failing to touch up his look, which he described as poverty-stricken.

Shatta Wale advises Safo Newman

During a recent live interaction with fans, Shatta Wale blamed the media for what he describes as a reactive approach when dealing with artistes.

This comes after several media platforms invited the viral sensation to hear his reply about Shatta Wale's derogatory remarks.

"I'm not promoting you. I'm just telling you that if you don't have anybody to help you build, come to me. I can help you," the musician said.

He said this while establishing that he knew how to navigate Ghana's industry better than any artiste. He warned him not to become a victim of industry players' reactive approach to doing things.

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's new comments about Safo Newman

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Shatta Wale's new message to Safo Neman.

rjeezzy_ said:

For this one ?Shatta is absolutely right

andy_brody wrote:

Newman for look sharp and go to wale

don_okeke23 noted:

big chance for safo newman

iambokity added:

But Shatta sometimes u act like u dnt kno how media work is .. it the same everywhere they follow trends n news and everything that brings news .. that how cnn n bbc n all operate they not villagers

Safo Newman releases new track after Shatta Wale's diss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian viral sensation Safo Newman had caused a stir with a recent video after Shatta Wale's comments about him popped up online.

On Twitter, now X, the video has raked in over 250k views in less than 24 hours, forcing the Akokoa hitmaker's name into the trends.

