Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye's daughter, Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira, marked her fourth birthday in style on May 13, 2024.

Tracey Boakye's daughter Nana Akua Nhyira celebrated her fourth birthday

On her fourth birthday, Tracey Boakye organised a lavish photoshoot for her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira inside their lavish home.

A lovely setup of differently coloured balloons, neon lights and props were used for the photoshoot.

Nana Akua looked stunning as she rocked her white gown to take pictures when her little brother, Luxury Badu Ntiamoah, joined her in celebrating her birthday.

Luxury grabbed some of the birthday cake icing with his hands, smeared it on his face and smeared some on his sister's face in a playful way.

Below is a video of Tracey Boakye's daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira, celebrating her birthday at home.

Birthday messages poured in for Nana Akua Nhyira as she turned 4

Many people filled the comment section of the Instagram post with birthday wishes and prayers for Nana Akua Nhyira.

Others also talked about Luxury being overjoyed for his sister as she celebrated her fourth birthday, as they watched him play with her birthday cake in the video.

Below are the lovely reactions from people:

traceyboakyegirl said:

Luxury dey enjoy past the birthday girl koraaa eiiii happiness overflow onyame ayebi blessed birthday my dear Lucille❤️❤️❤️❤️

__ewuraesi__ said:

Luxury understands the assignment

maggie_junegirl said:

Luxury try to stain her outfit happy birthday swedy

gloriaosarfo said:

Beautiful Happy blessed birthday to a pretty princess

adusaesther said:

Luxury is enjoying the birthday more than anyone

salmamumin said:

Can’t believe I had a dream about her birthday celebration and waking up to this wow happy blessed birthday cutie

reeskay12 said:

Happy Birthday beautiful Akua. As i look at ur smile my biggest prayer is for mum and dad to live a long healthy and happy life to bring u up in Jesus name. May this smile on ur face be permanent. Loads of love, hugs and kisses❤️❤️❤️❤️

myzzsallysa said:

Luxury the assistant birthday boy@

millyblinksmilly said:

Happy birthday shishi. Ahhh Luxury why are u spoiling the cake ?

