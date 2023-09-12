A video of a young man opening up on life in Canada has got many feeling inspired

Nathaniel revealed he was a nurse in Ghana but now earns a decent income as a forklift driver in Canada

He also revealed that his earnings in Canada far outweigh what he was earning as a nurse back in Ghana

A young Ghanaian man who studied as a nurse has given his colleagues a reason to join him in Canada if they want to have a feel of what travelling to seek greener pastures means.

Nathaniel, who arrived in Canada in May 2022 as an international student sharing his experience with popular content creator Chorkor Millionaire on his YouTube channel, revealed that his travel to the North American country has been an eye-opener.

Delving into details, the young man revealed that back in Ghana, he worked as a peri-operative nurse but was paid ¢1,300 a month.

Touching on his present reality, Nathaniel, who was beaming with smiles, said even though he was a forklift driver in Canada, his salary was $4000, equivalent to ¢33,000 a month.

"I am able to pay my tuition fees and take care of myself based on the work I do here.

Nathaniel urged Ghanaians back home who want to travel abroad to do so without hesitation.

"The work is difficult, it is not easy, but once you get paid at the end of the month, you will be so happy," he said with smiles.

Ghanaians commend Nathaniel for sharing his experience

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised Nathaniel for working hard and also encouraging prospective travellers.

@olyviaandtheboys7788 reacted

Been smiling throughout the whole video...God bless you guys

@mensahstephen7028 stated:

Awww. Hardwork and determination will take us far. We grind till we win.

@angelafeyijimi2578 indicated:

I love it's courage and working spirit

@emmanuelopoku6506 revealed:

We are earnestly waiting and pushing for our turn.

@reubenmclord2753 wrote:

I'm also a nurse assistant preventive. (Certificate)

