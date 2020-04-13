Toosweet Annan’s bio: wife, age, pictures, movies, birthday, real name

Toosweet Annan is an actor who has melted the hearts of many fans throughout his career. He has sold his films both locally and internationally. He had a passion for acting at a tender age, making him popular once he hit the TV screens.

Toosweet Annan is a Ghanaian-Nigerian actor, model, and fashion designer. Photo: @toosweetannangh (modified by author)

Not only is Toosweet Annan a talented actor, but he is also a great businessman. The fast-rising actor discovered at an early age that one of the best ways to make money is through investing. As a result, he is the proud owner of a popular pub known as Briefcase.

Profile summary

Full name Toosweet Annan Gender Male Date of birth 27 August 1985 Age 38 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Ashanti, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Nigerian-Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Children 2 School Nungua Senior High School College Ghanatta College Profession Actor and entrepreneur Net worth $700,000 Instagram @toosweetannangh

Toosweet Annan's biography

Toosweet Annan is a Ghanaian-Nigerian actor, model, fashion designer, film producer and entrepreneur. He was born on 25 August 1985 in Ashanti, Ghana. The actor is the firstborn of three siblings.

What is Toosweet Annan's real name?

It's not clear whether Toosweet Annan is his real name or not. The name might have originated from a role he played in The Supremo.

Is Toosweet Annan a twin?

There's no evidence suggesting the actor is a twin or has any twin siblings. However, what is known is that he portrayed twin brothers in the movie Let Me Be Your Man.

Top 5 facts about Toosweet Annan. Photo: @toosweetannangh (modified by author)

Is Toosweet Annan a Nigerian?

He was born in Ghana and raised by his Nigerian mother and a Ghanaian father. He is a Ghanaian-Nigerian citizen of African heritage.

How old is Toosweet Annan?

As of 2024, Toosweet Annan's age is 38 years old. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Education

Annan was schooled in Nungua Senior High School, where he studied visual arts. He later proceeded with his education, where he specialized in fine arts at the Ghanatta College of Arts.

Career

His debut in acting started in 2008. This was after meeting with the executive producer of Peaces of Films, Joseph K. Serebour. Since then, he has been featured in many movies and has appeared on local and international shows where he has had the opportunity to tell his life story.

He has also ventured into various successful businesses. According to his IMDb profile, below is a list of Toosweet Annan's movies and television series.

Year Film Role 2023 Between 2 Lovers Alex 2023 Guarded Heart Nosa 2023 Her Father's Daughter Nester 2023 Crazy Bestie Kelvin 2023 Charged Against Love Williams 2023 Fight Lucas 2023 A Nanny for Chike 2023 My Mistake Obinna 2023 The Colour of Lies Devon 2022 Insecure Benjamin 2022 Hunter’s Son - 2022 Drops of Mercy Joshua 2022 Single Not Searching Malik 2022 Things Men Do Yemi 2022 Reversal Harrison 2022 My Love Story Claus 2021 Stitches Samson 2021 Saving Rose Andrew 2020 Sharon's Call Stanley 2020 Grace Osborn 2020 Throwback Jerry 2019 My one beautiful love story Ayetey 2019 Nanny for Christmas Agyemang 2019 P over D Theon 2019 Girlfriends Papi 2018 Sometimes in Yesterday Max 2018 Black Men Rock Sly 2016 Memory Lane Michael 2016 Circle of Trust Shaggy

Apart from acting, he is also an entrepreneur. He founded and is currently the CEO of Briefcase, a well-known pub that has gained popularity. Toosweet is also a social media influencer; he promotes various brands such as Luxé Skin by Ennys and Elite Collection.

What is Toosweet Annan's net worth?

According to WikiLifeng, Toosweet Annan's net worth is alleged to be $700,000. He has acquired his wealth from the entertainment industry and also from his businesses.

Is Toosweet Annan married?

Toosweet Annan is happily married to MsFlava. In a recent video making rounds on the internet, the couple was spotted in a church auditorium expressing gratitude to God and their supporters for their unwavering support throughout their marital journey.

MsFlava shared the story of their first encounter approximately three years ago and reflected on the ups and downs they have faced in their relationship since then. They have two children. Toosweet Annan's daughters are Novanna and Adriel. Novanna was born on 15 May 2013, and Adriel was born on 28 April 2018.

Toosweet Annan was previously allegedly in a romantic relationship with Sermira Adams, a Ghanaian actress and fitness enthusiast. The speculations began after they shared their wedding pictures on their respective Instagram accounts in September 2017.

Quick facts about Toosweet Annan

He has various tattoos.

He frequently wears earrings.

He once dated Sermira Adams, a Ghanaian actress and fitness fanatic.

According to his Instagram bio, he refers to himself as the G.O.A.T.

Toosweet Annan is an actor and fashion icon whose success has been on the rise. He is best recognized for his appearances in the television series Every Woman Has a Story. He is also a social media influencer with a significant following on Instagram.

