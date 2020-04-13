Global site navigation

Toosweet Annan’s bio: wife, age, pictures, movies, birthday, real name
Toosweet Annan’s bio: wife, age, pictures, movies, birthday, real name

Chris Ndetei Adrianna Simwa

Toosweet Annan is an actor who has melted the hearts of many fans throughout his career. He has sold his films both locally and internationally. He had a passion for acting at a tender age, making him popular once he hit the TV screens.

Toosweet Annan is a Ghanaian-Nigerian actor, model, and fashion designer.
Not only is Toosweet Annan a talented actor, but he is also a great businessman. The fast-rising actor discovered at an early age that one of the best ways to make money is through investing. As a result, he is the proud owner of a popular pub known as Briefcase.

Profile summary

Full nameToosweet Annan
GenderMale
Date of birth27 August 1985
Age38 years (as of 2024)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthAshanti, Ghana
Current residenceAccra, Ghana
NationalityNigerian-Ghanaian
EthnicityAfrican
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Siblings3
Relationship statusMarried
Children2
SchoolNungua Senior High School
CollegeGhanatta College
ProfessionActor and entrepreneur
Net worth$700,000
Instagram@toosweetannangh

Toosweet Annan's biography

Toosweet Annan is a Ghanaian-Nigerian actor, model, fashion designer, film producer and entrepreneur. He was born on 25 August 1985 in Ashanti, Ghana. The actor is the firstborn of three siblings.

What is Toosweet Annan's real name?

It's not clear whether Toosweet Annan is his real name or not. The name might have originated from a role he played in The Supremo.

Is Toosweet Annan a twin?

There's no evidence suggesting the actor is a twin or has any twin siblings. However, what is known is that he portrayed twin brothers in the movie Let Me Be Your Man.

Top 5 facts about Toosweet Annan
Top 5 facts about Toosweet Annan. Photo: @toosweetannangh (modified by author)
Is Toosweet Annan a Nigerian?

He was born in Ghana and raised by his Nigerian mother and a Ghanaian father. He is a Ghanaian-Nigerian citizen of African heritage.

How old is Toosweet Annan?

As of 2024, Toosweet Annan's age is 38 years old. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Education

Annan was schooled in Nungua Senior High School, where he studied visual arts. He later proceeded with his education, where he specialized in fine arts at the Ghanatta College of Arts.

Career

His debut in acting started in 2008. This was after meeting with the executive producer of Peaces of Films, Joseph K. Serebour. Since then, he has been featured in many movies and has appeared on local and international shows where he has had the opportunity to tell his life story.

He has also ventured into various successful businesses. According to his IMDb profile, below is a list of Toosweet Annan's movies and television series.

YearFilmRole
2023Between 2 LoversAlex
2023Guarded HeartNosa
2023Her Father's DaughterNester
2023Crazy BestieKelvin
2023Charged Against LoveWilliams
2023FightLucas
2023A Nanny forChike
2023My MistakeObinna
2023The Colour of LiesDevon
2022InsecureBenjamin
2022Hunter’s Son-
2022Drops of MercyJoshua
2022Single Not SearchingMalik
2022Things Men DoYemi
2022ReversalHarrison
2022My Love StoryClaus
2021StitchesSamson
2021Saving RoseAndrew
2020Sharon's CallStanley
2020GraceOsborn
2020ThrowbackJerry
2019My one beautiful love storyAyetey
2019Nanny for ChristmasAgyemang
2019P over DTheon
2019GirlfriendsPapi
2018Sometimes in YesterdayMax
2018Black Men RockSly
2016Memory LaneMichael
2016Circle of TrustShaggy

Apart from acting, he is also an entrepreneur. He founded and is currently the CEO of Briefcase, a well-known pub that has gained popularity. Toosweet is also a social media influencer; he promotes various brands such as Luxé Skin by Ennys and Elite Collection.

What is Toosweet Annan's net worth?

According to WikiLifeng, Toosweet Annan's net worth is alleged to be $700,000. He has acquired his wealth from the entertainment industry and also from his businesses.

Is Toosweet Annan married?

Toosweet Annan is happily married to MsFlava. In a recent video making rounds on the internet, the couple was spotted in a church auditorium expressing gratitude to God and their supporters for their unwavering support throughout their marital journey.

MsFlava shared the story of their first encounter approximately three years ago and reflected on the ups and downs they have faced in their relationship since then. They have two children. Toosweet Annan's daughters are Novanna and Adriel. Novanna was born on 15 May 2013, and Adriel was born on 28 April 2018.

Toosweet Annan was previously allegedly in a romantic relationship with Sermira Adams, a Ghanaian actress and fitness enthusiast. The speculations began after they shared their wedding pictures on their respective Instagram accounts in September 2017.

Quick facts about Toosweet Annan

  • He has various tattoos.
  • He frequently wears earrings.
  • He once dated Sermira Adams, a Ghanaian actress and fitness fanatic.
  • According to his Instagram bio, he refers to himself as the G.O.A.T.

Toosweet Annan is an actor and fashion icon whose success has been on the rise. He is best recognized for his appearances in the television series Every Woman Has a Story. He is also a social media influencer with a significant following on Instagram.

