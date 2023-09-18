A video of a young lady showing a moment someone passed out air in the plane has gone viral

The lady revealed that the person who did that in the plane unfortunately sat close to her

Netizens who saw the video laughed at the reaction of the young lady while others chided the culprit

A young Ghanaian lady has stirred funny reactions on TikTok after she shared a video of an akward experience she had aboard a plane.

According to the lady @lauraquartey, a male passenger close to her had been passing out air during the trip.

Lady accuses passenger of farting Photo credit:@lauraquartey/TikTok

Source: TikTok

To prove she was not making it up, she shared a video of the aircraft cabin where she and another female passenger obviously her friend were spotted covering their noses.

The 9-second video which was captioned "He released it more than once," had gathered almost 2000 likes and 120 comments at the time of writing the report.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the actions of the young lady

Netizens who saw the video laughed at the reaction of the young lady with many saying that the said passenger erred in that situation.

FBI DON GASTTY stated

Who go mess for plane

Mïkha'el reacted:

it's stuck in the plane Miss

virgin_41 indicated:

Hummm some did the same to me when I was traveling to Dubai I wake up n enter the wash room

MHA_TTYAX emphasised:

How did you manage to know he’s the one ?

StreetDBee reacted:

I only mess when they’re serving food the aroma is too strong for anyone to notice

BEN revealed

oh sorry wate, with the AC no de333 3y3 fire

Femal pilot celebrated in plane

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a female pilot was praised by passengers of a plane after she mastered the moment and landed safely at an airport amid uneasy weather conditions.

A video of the female pilot arriving in the company of her male colleagues at the airport has surfaced on social media.

Passengers aboard the plane who were visibly overwhelmed by the incident gave different narrations about the unpleasant experience.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh