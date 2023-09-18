A video of a young man expressing his displeasure at the airport has got people talking

The young man revealed that he had difficulty understanding the airport announcer

He called for the airport management to have Twi translators to avoid any confusion

A young Ghanaian man is unhappy that the Kumasi Airport does not have local language translators.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man who was spotted in a suit expressed displeasure with the airport announcer for speaking English language.

Man fumes over Kumasi Airport Photo credit:@kofi_odo1/TikTok

He complained to a friend that he had difficulty understanding what the announcer was saying due to the way she pronounced the words.

Offering a remedy, he suggested that the airport must have Twi translators so that persons having difficulty with the English language could understand the instructions being given.

"They should have Twi translators here because with what the announcer is saying, I might miss my flight," he told a friend.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered 6,000 likes and 1,000comments

Watch the video below

Ghanaians were stunned by the comments of the man

Ghanaians who saw the video laughed off at the reactions of the young man.

user71839319951 commented:

Bibini try to appreciate what you have sometimes

BECCA BEMP stated:

Welll to me, I will say everything they say is very clear

Kwaku Chelsea st reacted:

When you get to the boarding terminal or when u pass truu immigration, the sound is very clear and clear to hear

ASOMDWE added:

True oo they shout look for translator

MzClara _Nhyiraba revealed:

I couldn’t hear anything my first time there

