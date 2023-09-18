A Ghanaian lady's reaction after her disgruntled customer lashed out at her over her service has gone viral

She revealed that she gave up on her dream of becoming a nurse in the US so she could work as an online vendor

Netizens who saw the video commended the lady for the show of professionalism in the performance of her work

A young Ghanaian lady who works as an online vendor has opened up about an encounter with one of her disgruntled customers.

She posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat where the disgruntled customer expressed displeasure over her service and even hurled invectives at her via voice note.

Nurse abandons work, starts as an online vendor Photo credit: @stylish_african_fashion/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Surprisingly, the customer later sent a voice note apologising for her actions, adding that it would never happen again.

Stunned by what transpired, the lady revealed she gave up her ambition of working as a nurse in the US so she could concentrate as an online vendor.

"You decided to abandon your American nursing dream to become an online vendor in Ghana. Guys I met my meter."

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 600 likes and 120 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend her for her restraint

Netizens who saw the video commended the young lady for her show of professionalism in the performance of her job.

akosua_Eunice indicated:

Can I know your offense eiii hmm sorry my dear

Akosuavee stated:

I respect you mpo nie this was tooo personal

asantewa.aa commented:

At least…she apologized. And she knows she won’t get your deal anywhere

Esi Teddyreacted:

Hmm online selling isn’t for the weak I see everything some

FIRDAWS asked:

So you will still take orders from her? Eeii

Lady leaves the Netherlands to sell second hands clothes in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian lady opened up on why she left the Netherlands for Ghana to venture into the second-hand clothing business.

The lady who sells second-hand clothes at the Kantamanto market in Accra had a university degree and a Dutch passport.

According to her, one major factor that influenced her decision to relocate to Ghana was to start her own business and have financial freedom.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh