Nana Asamoah Yeboah Afari, the founder of The Royal Senchi Resort, shared the inspiring tale of building the resort from a modest garden restaurant despite limited resources

The venture, which began in 1997, was initially motivated by his fiance's hospitality studies, although they later broke up

Afari acknowledged the crucial role played by experienced professionals he met along the way, who contributed significantly to the resort's transformation into its current prestigious status

Nana Asamoah Yeboah Afari, the visionary founder of The Royal Senchi Resort, has recounted the remarkable story of how he transformed a modest garden restaurant into the prestigious resort it is today, despite starting with limited resources.

In an interview with Wode Maya, Afari revealed that the journey began in 1997 when he established a garden restaurant.

This entrepreneurial venture was initially inspired by his fiance at the time, who was studying hospitality, and he sought to provide her with a meaningful occupation. However, their relationship eventually ended.

Afari also credited the success of The Royal Senchi Resort to the invaluable assistance he received from accomplished professionals he had the privilege of meeting along the way.

As he narrated to Wode Maya, these experts contributed their expertise at various stages of the project, playing pivotal roles in shaping the resort into the renowned establishment it is today.

Social media users react to the story of Nana Asamoah Yeboah

Nana Asamoah Yeboah Afari's story has drawn reactions regarding the power of vision, determination, and the impact of supportive professionals in the journey of building a dream from the ground up.

Lincoln NY said:

Build without money, sometimes let's be realistic, you can't do anything without money but with little and better planning you do.

Call Ubba mentioned:

Women can make you build house in the wilderness . We need more positive motivation from good women to build more in Africa . Go and find out tourism was discovered because of women , what's tourism without women ?

James Adjapong stated:

It’s a lovely and serene place .Having visited there ,I felt a cozy ambiance and an indigenous Ghanaian setting.All tourists should add to their list anytime they visit the country

Watch the video below:

