A video of an altercation between a CID Director and NDC Deputy National Communications Officer, Malik Basintale, has surfaced on social media

Basintale, who seemed displeased with the actions of the CID Director, threatened to get him out of office when President-elect John Mahama was sworn in

Netizens who saw the video snippet of the NDC official's furious reaction to the CID official were disappointed in him and criticised him in the comments

Deputy NDC communications officer Malik Basintale lost his cool at the Electoral Commission's regional office when police officers confronted him over a gun he allegedly brought to the office.

The confrontation, which took place on December 9, 2024, began when the gun was reportedly found on Malik and his bodyguard after security checks were conducted.

The NDC official and his bodyguard agreed to hand in the gun; however, matters escalated when the CID Director confronted them after the agreement.

Basintale was reportedly furious over the director's actions and engaged in a heated verbal altercation with him.

In a part of a video that has surfaced on social media, the Deputy NDC communicator threatened to remove the CID Director from office when President-elect John Dramani Mahama is sworn into office.

"After 7th January, you'll step down. Your position will change after the 7th," Basintale was heard saying in the viral video.

Netizens slam Basintale over police confrontation

Netizens who saw the video of Malik Basintale confronting the police officer were displeased with his actions. They called him out in the comment section of the video.

@DjoletoT wrote:

"Hernn Ghanaians will regret and call for Nana Addo to come back."

@Ericetse wrote:

"Waa look! Ghanaians will regret ever voting for these people. Threatening police officer because you have won power!"

@Barca4lyff2 wrote:

"The kind of arrogance we are about to witness from these guys will be unprecedented."

@sahabela wrote:

"You people said you want the NDC so you've gotten it."

