A video of a relative of Ahenkan speaking about the painful demise of their beloved has gone viral

The brother of the slain businesswoman alleged that the prime suspect had an accomplice

Netizens who saw the video have expressed their deepest condolence to the grieving family

The brother of the late Afia Ahenkan has alleged that the murder of his sister was masterminded and carried out by two individuals.

Speaking at the house where the incident happened, the middle-aged man, who gave his name as Manu told Ohenemedia on YouTube that based on the circumstances surrounding the death of his sister, he has a strong conviction that another person aided the prime suspect John Alister.

Brother of Afia Ahenkan reveals his sister Photo credit:@nikimedia_/TikTok @Oheneba Media/YouTube

Source: UGC

He buttressed his point by saying that the state in which his sister's body was found, coupled with how efforts were made to clean evidence of the act, made it apparent that the 22-year-old suspect had help.

"When they killed her, they dragged the body to a garage and locked it. Also, she was stabbed in her stomach and had a deep cut on her forehead," he said with a sad look.

He appealed for a thorough investigation into the incident.

At the time of writing, the video had gathered over 2000 views and 13 comments.

Watch the full interview

Ghanaians react to the new discovery

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video mourned with the grieving family, with others also expressing other ideas.

@agnesmensah8564 advised:

When God blesses you, pls let some familymembers come live with you. How could you be living in such big house with total strangers, not asingle family member ? Let's be careful the kindsof ppl we bring into our homes. This is sad, mayher soul rest in peace

@paulinaosei-bonsu8103 stated:

I think Ghanaians should stop living with strangers in their premises your bad relatives are better than a total stranger. This keeps happening so people should be very careful about opening up to strangers and workers who come to work in your house.

Jonh Alister arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a houseboy who allegedly killed his madam, Afia Ahenkan, has finally been arrested.

The young man known as John Alister was nabbed on Thursday, September 14, 2023, days after he was reported to have committed the act.

The boy was seen kneeling with his hands in cuffs. He was heard making some confessions as those around threatened him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh