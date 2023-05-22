Kamashii is a young Ghanaian living in the United States of America (USA) with his wife, a White woman

The Bible believer claimed someone gifted him a Mercedes-Benz whip, which cost about $500,000 (GH¢5,492,885.00) in the USA

He attributed his travel to the USA and the luxury Benz gift to praying and sowing seeds in churches

Kamashii is a Ghanaian living in America who has encouraged the youth to sow seeds in church and pray over them before they sow them.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Kamashii said he believes his seed sowing and prayers have brought him where he is now.

Kamashii's request to God

The TikToker and emerging musician claimed he prayed and asked God to help him travel abroad successfully and get a car without struggling.

“I prayed over my seed and asked God to let me travel abroad legally. I asked him to help me so I don’t sweat in getting a car. I came to America after I married my wife, who is a White woman,” he recounted.

Kamashii receives car gift from business associate

Kamashii added that a business associate in the USA gifted him the car with all vehicle documentation in his name.

“Someone I have been working with bought me the luxury car I use now. The person who bought it for me made all the documents in my name. I did not buy the car with my money, so I keep encouraging the youth to sow seed.”

He said many people say he is into fraud and other financial malpractices, but he knows his seeds and prayers are working for him.

“I know people said I’m a Gameboy and called me names, but I also explained that if God is not on your side, you cannot succeed because someone can decide to gift you a car and change their mind the following day. But if you sow seeds and pray, you will always get what you ask for.”

The young man quickly added that one would have to put in work no matter the seed you sow. Kamashii said despite the gift, he still works to make money.

“I pick big men with my car and get paid. For example, if someone wants to go on a date with his partner, they can get me to drive them in my Benz and then they pay me at the end of the trip. I do not want to do any hard work.”

