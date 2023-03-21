A lady shared a video of a stunning getaway paradise in Ghana, which amazed several netizens

She shared the luxury vacation beach house which had a swimming pool and glass cabins by the Atlantic Ocean

The lady revealed it took her about three hours to get to the place, but the experience was worth it

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A lady with the TikTok handle @mtnforever excitedly shared a video showing the luxury beach house she visited in Ghana. She confessed it took her three hours from Accra, but the experience was worthwhile.

Lady shares a video of a stunning beach resort in Ghana. Photo credit: @mtnforever

Source: TikTok

The beach resort by the sea had a swimming pool and furnished glass cabins. She mentioned some features of the getaway property, such as a shower, wifi and air conditioning. However, the woman said there were no television sets in the rooms.

The TikToker confessed that the beach house was still under construction and not up to speed yet.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians react to the video of the beach house

Several Ghanaians were impressed by the gorgeous property and expressed themselves in the post's comment section. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Married to Medicine ✍ said:

Oooh I didn’t know this was even in my village…time to go back home

remarked:

These resorts are really cool... but the roads are dead horrible

MNTN.FOREVER responded:

The pressure was worse. From bumpy roads, potholes and overtaking. I definitely wouldn’t drive myself there again

jaay added:

Oh, I need to do this next time

Kumakaze opined:

These places are usually for the rich people who want to get out of Accra. I wonder if the local residents of the community can afford such a place.

TikToker flaunts breathtaking holiday beach resort in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a TikToker who showed off a stunning beach resort in Ghana. Many were impressed when a TikToker flaunted a holiday beach resort in Ghana where she spent her December holidays. In the video she shared, she was seen having a great time with friends at a beach house with a pool. In the comment section, some internet users expressed their awe for the opulent holiday location.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh