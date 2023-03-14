A TikToker has revealed a luxury oceanfront beach resort in Ghana that he claims is the perfect getaway for weekend relaxation

The video showed how the property had a pergola and luxury suites with people having fun at the resort

The video impressed many Ghanaians, who shared how they would make arrangements to visit the luxury resort

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok user with the handle @casa.palmera.gh got many excited about a luxury getaway beachfront resort in Ghana where people can have fun, especially on weekends. The TikToker posted the video with the caption, "perfect weekend getaway ".

Man shares a video of a beachfront resort in Ghana. Photo credit: @casa.palmera.gh

Source: TikTok

The video showed how the resort was located by the ocean and had a pergola, eating area and luxury suites with people having fun at the getaway location. The visitors at the resort engaged in fun activities such as dancing and playing volleyball.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaians react to the video of the beach resort

Several Ghanaians took to the post's comments to appreciate the beachfront property and asked where it was located so they could also make plans to visit. YEN.com.gh sampled some responses below.

nana_ama_jackson commented:

Ghana is getting better by day

nanaakuaandrews said:

The view at night is so perfect that you don’t want to sleep mpo

gnaddy asked:

What is the room rate per night? What is the restaurant like?

Casa Palmera GH responded:

We usually rent the whole house, but you can DM us for details. We have a chef that cooks for our guests when required

Ama_Spendy added:

It’s a beautiful place . The view at night is crazy

Lawyer relocates from America to build an amazing resort in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a lawyer called Edward relocated from America to build a stunning resort in Ghana. According to Edward, who spoke about his love for Ghana and Africa in an interview, he decided to invest significantly in Ghana by building a resort. Numerous internet users expressed their admiration of the man's actions in the comments section. Edward added that the resort was still under construction and yet to be fully completed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh