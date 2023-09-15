The brother of Afia Ahenkan has raised questions about the recruitment agency that recommended John Alister to his late sister

He said the agency could help the police with vital information about the ongoing investigation

Netizens who saw the video have mourned with the family on their loss

The brother of Afia Ahenkan has appealed to the Ghana police to focus its attention also on the recruitment agency that reportedly recommended John Alister as a househelp to his late sister.

Speaking in an interview with Oheneba media on YouTube, Manu, who holds the view that two individuals masterminded the death of her sister, said the recruitment agency should be made to reveal some vital information that could lead to the arrests of all persons involved in the act.

He added that if it confirmed that indeed the prime suspect had a criminal record, then that particular agency had done a great disservice and should not be allowed to continue its operations.

"We are pleading with the police to help us, we want justice to prevail because we have lost some we truly cherish," he stated.

The 18-minute, 17-second video had raked in over 3000 page views and 19 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians express condolence with grieving family

Netizens who saw the video shared their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

@AbenaArthur-lx4uo commented:

This is why security cameras are very important. When you get money to build a house, plz put your safety first. She hired gateman, bought dogs, but she forgot to install cameras, which is very unfortunate. If there were cameras, the police investigation would have been easier. Let's learn a lesson from this, be careful who you bring into your home. May her soul rest in peace

@paulinaosei-bonsu8103 added:

I think Ghanaians should stop living with strangers in their premises your bad relatives are better than a total stranger. This keeps happening so people should be very careful about opening up to strangers and workers who come to work in your house.

Afia Ahenkan was a mother of one

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Ahenkan was a mother of one.

She was also the wife of a husband based in the UK, who worked tirelessly to support their family.

The 35-year-old entrepreneur engaged in e-commerce and had been making her living through her business ventures.

