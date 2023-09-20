A video of a young lady lamenting over the attitude of her boyfriend has stirred reactions online

The lady accused her boyfriend of trying to shirk his responsibility after getting her pregnant

Ghanaians who saw the video replied that the lady should have known that her actions would come with consequences

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young Ghanaian lady has resorted to social media over a misunderstanding she is having with her boyfriend.

Taking to TikTok, @queen diva explained that she is pregnant however, her boyfriend, Saka Hero, is refusing to accept responsibility.

Lady laments over the attitude of her boyfriend Photo credit@queendiva048/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The young lady who cried as she talked about her situation wanted the advice of netizens as to what she should do next in order for the young man to take responsibility for what he had done.

"Please come to the comment section, I want to know if I should report him to the police or get him summoned at the chief palace."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 7000 likes with 2000 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to statements by the lady

People who watched the video replied that the young lady should have thought about the consequences of her actions first.

Eddy Ray stated:

saka hero is the upper west king,so you hv to go to upper East and get pregnant for their king.upper East king his name is kasa zero ,go there

BOSY BULKWIDE replied:

The time na u dey scream Saka hero, I love it, I can't leave without you, continue don't stop, I dey feel, na we dey? Go to his parents house

Afia yeboah indicated:

Settle it back door we are not ready did u tell us wen he was on top doing it

Lady reveals she is pregnant with her best friend's husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman has disclosed she is pregnant with the husband of her best friend and doesn’t know how to handle the situation any longer.

The lady said her real problem was that her friend had planned a baby shower for her.

According to her, the father of the unborn child likes the idea and is willing to sponsor it, her conscience will not allow her to do such a thing, knowing very well the situation at hand.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh