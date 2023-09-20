A video shared by a Ghanaian lady in Canada on how she welcomed her mother has gone viral

The lady revealed it was her mother's dream to always relocate to the North American country

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the young lady for making her mother proud

It was an adorable sight as a young Ghanaian lady based in Canada reunited with her mother.

Sharing the experience, the lady posted a video of the moment she went to the airport to welcome her mother to the North American country.

The heartwarming video showed the moment her mother arrived at the airport with her luggage in the company of a young girl, apparently her grandchild, looking all smiles and smart in a nice tracksuit.

The trio created memories as they took photos at the airport before heading home.

The video was captioned:

"Mum's dream was to come to Canada God did. My baby, thank you for bringing grandma"

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 300 likes and 20 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate the young lady

Many people who saw the video congratulated the young lady on making the dreams of her mother come true.

Wigby_anditapraizhair stated:

very soon I will bring my mum to Ontario and I can't wait for that special day

Ezzyballoonsandevents indicated:

Borga in town

akwasi995 reacted:

Congratulations I tap into your blessing Amen

ASANTE BERIMA wrote:

beautiful Ohene you do all

Mmabaawa Hemaa Of Toronto added:

Dream come true. All thanks to God

Source: YEN.com.gh