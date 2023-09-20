A Ghanaian who travelled from Ghana for Canada does not have a place to sleep except for hotels which she has to pay for

A friend promised to temporarily host her until she finds a place but the friend did not show up at the airport not answer her calls

The lady therefore sent a message to social media influencer Nana Tea to help her secure a place in Canada since the hotel fares are eating into her budget

A Ghanaian who left Ghana for Canada has been left stranded after the person who promised to host her for a while disappointed her.

The international student said her friend, who had promised her a temporary place to lodge, was not answering her calls after she got to an airport in Canada.

Social media influencer James Annor Tetteh, popularly known as Nana Tea, shared a screenshot of the inbox message the lady sent to him asking for help.

"I came to Canada as an international student. A friend promised me a stay at her end upon arrival so that I can take time to look for accommodation. I got to the airport, and she refused to pick up my calls. I am in a hotel, but the cost is too much. Please can you post it on your page if I can get help with accommodation?"

In his caption to the screenshot, Nana Tea lamented that this is becoming rampant since he had received similar distressed messages in previous months.

"This is the fifth time I have gotten this type of case in less than three months. Please, those friends promising their friends a short stay, and when they get there, they won't answer their phones or switch off their phones, should kindly stop it. You put these people through a lot," Nana Tea said.

Comments on the post

Several people who saw the post reacted to it. Some asked why others would promise and not fulfill it. Read some of the comments below:

@Bernard Boye said:

Am tired of these kind of stories…which province is the person

@Genevive Tonyviade wrote:

Hmmmmm if u can't help the person don't give the assurance,this our behavior leaves ppl stranded all the time ah

@Nicky Nicole said:

I lives in Canada and I know how expensive it is feel sorry for her but She can go to shelter

@Nana Adoma wrote:

I don't know why people promise and can't fulfill it and they leave people stranded this is sad I pray she gets help

@Ohemaa TheFavoured said:

Some people too just use this format to get help. They didn't arrange with any friend biaa

@Martha Oppong wrote:

When we say do your research you don't want to listen

@Gh En Suniťa said:

Eeeyy this is the 5th post I'm seeing about things like this happening to ppl who just left tbe country. Hmmm it's not cool.

