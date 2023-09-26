A video of the moment a Ghanaian mother visited a school to pick up her daughter has left many in awe

The school daughters of the SHS graduate were emotional as their school mother bid them goodbye

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the young lady for her role in ensuring that her daughter completes

It was an emotional moment for a young Ghanaian mother as she visited Aggrey Memorial AME Zion Senior High School to pick up her daughter, who had finished writing her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the moment the young lady gave her daughter a warm embrace and congratulated her on completing second-cycle education.

Students get emotional as their mom completes WASSCE Photo credit: @olydade/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The emotional moment came when she was introduced to two junior students identified as school daughters of her child.

As she spoke to them, the thought of the students possibly not seeing their school mother for a long while appeared to trouble them deeply as they cried in front of her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The woman touched by the act urged the duo to stop crying, after which she advised and gave each of them GH¢50.

She shared a throwback of her daughter's first day in school as a show of gratitude to God for how far her child had come.

The 2-minute 57-second video had gathered over 15,000 likes and 180 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate the young lady

Netizens who saw congratulated the young lady for playing a crucial role in ensuring that her daughter completed SHS.

afiachills stated:

When I finish school no1 came for meI came on ma own whn I reach home no1 congratulated me,it was sad where ma education ends

Judicious Adwoa Bans stated:

Good work .Aggrey was my dream School. I just love the school

Ewurabena blessing stated:

eeeeiiii my Alma mata. Aggrey Memorial is the best school. Congratulations girl.

mznaa46 indicated:

I cried the day my skul mum was leaving with the mum after completing n her mum assured me of visiting me bt later heard she died. Rest well Momma

Lady Akwaboah replied:

Aggrey Memorial was my dream school but I didn’t get the chance to go there. it still pains me. Others also congratulated the SHS graduate on her success.

Mother celebrates as son completes SHS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian mother cried as she welcomed her son, who had just finished writing his last paper for the 2023 WASSCE.

The woman thanked God as she walked with her son, who attended Pentecost Senior High School.

She said her joy was mainly because her quest to ensure that her son completes SHS came with a lot of struggles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh