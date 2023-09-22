A video of a young mother's reaction as her son completed senior high school has left many people emotional

The woman revealed that her delight is mainly because she struggled a lot as a single mother

Netizens who saw the video have showered praises on her for being dedicated and determined

A young Ghanaian mother was moved to tears as she welcomed her son, who had just finished writing his last paper for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The woman, who was enveloped in emotion and could barely control herself, was spotted in a TikTok video thanking God as she walked with her son, who attended Pentecost Senior High School.

She said her joy was mainly because her quest to ensure that her son completes SHS came with a lot of struggles.

The caption of her video was:

"After all the struggles and humiliations, finally my son is done with school too..Awww am proud to be a single mother who never gave up..Awurade medawase".

At the time of writing the report, the emotional video had gathered over 8,000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians commend the young mother

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended the young mother for putting in her best to ensure that her son completes high school.

abynarhyoung1 replied:

Awwwn God bless you soo much mum you have made me emotional

Customized Graduation Caps indicated indicated

He will be Great!!! You will eat the fruits of your labor. Insha Allahu

Shantel stated:

I remember when I told my mum I passed my licensing exams she cried and was thanking God

Marzukatu Ibrahim stated;

He can’t go to Pensec and fail, NEVER!!! Victory is his Proud pensecan

Source: YEN.com.gh