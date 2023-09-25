WASSCE 2023: SHS Graduate Stuns Interviewer By Revealing She Wants To Be A Slay Queen After School
- A video of fresh SHS graduates revealing their plans after school has got many people talking
- One young lady who was asked about her ambition after school said she intends to become slay queen
- Netizens who saw the video reacted to the various ambitions of these students
A female senior high school graduate has raised eyebrows on social media after she opened up on her plans after school.
The graduate of Frafraha Community Senior High (FACOSH) who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and was quizzed on her immediate plans said she would want to live a lavish lifestyle by becoming a slay queen.
The young lady, who showed no shyness when asked the question, simply responded, "I would be slaying".
The answer by the young lady stunned the interviewer, who shouted in astonishment.
Others also answered by revealing plans to venture into the mobile money business or become an online rider.
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 800 likes and 51 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the comments by the FACOSH old students
Netizens who saw the video expressed astonishment over the plans by the young students who completed SHS.
Pastor Emmanuel stated:
Nanim s3 ayowa s3 I will be slaying
skydweller25 indicated:
Future leaders ampa
Kaitlyn replied
Look at them o
KOFI added:
Come to Uni and meet GPA wai come to UPSA pls u go meet shege
rheindolfowusu added:
Slay aa ohemaa na adwuma koraa nni oman mu ha, AIDS na adccso nti 3yaa na woahw3 woho yie water
Kwaku Oduro288 replied:
The funny part is all the girl talking about men and slaying looks like French book mu nipa
SirJohnson744 wrote:
These arr the future women of substance. Those slaying and snatching people's husband's
Lady delights as son completes SHS
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian mother cried as she welcomed her son, who had just finished writing his last paper for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
The woman was spotted in a TikTok video thanking God as she walked with her son, who attended Pentecost Senior High School.
She said her joy was mainly because her quest to ensure that her son completes SHS came with a lot of struggles.
