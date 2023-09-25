A video of fresh SHS graduates revealing their plans after school has got many people talking

One young lady who was asked about her ambition after school said she intends to become slay queen

Netizens who saw the video reacted to the various ambitions of these students

A female senior high school graduate has raised eyebrows on social media after she opened up on her plans after school.

The graduate of Frafraha Community Senior High (FACOSH) who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and was quizzed on her immediate plans said she would want to live a lavish lifestyle by becoming a slay queen.

Lady opens up on plans after SHS Photo credit:@minash153/TikTok

The young lady, who showed no shyness when asked the question, simply responded, "I would be slaying".

The answer by the young lady stunned the interviewer, who shouted in astonishment.

Others also answered by revealing plans to venture into the mobile money business or become an online rider.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 800 likes and 51 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the comments by the FACOSH old students

Netizens who saw the video expressed astonishment over the plans by the young students who completed SHS.

Pastor Emmanuel stated:

Nanim s3 ayowa s3 I will be slaying

skydweller25 indicated:

Future leaders ampa

Kaitlyn replied

Look at them o

KOFI added:

Come to Uni and meet GPA wai come to UPSA pls u go meet shege

rheindolfowusu added:

Slay aa ohemaa na adwuma koraa nni oman mu ha, AIDS na adccso nti 3yaa na woahw3 woho yie water

Kwaku Oduro288 replied:

The funny part is all the girl talking about men and slaying looks like French book mu nipa

SirJohnson744 wrote:

These arr the future women of substance. Those slaying and snatching people's husband's

Source: YEN.com.gh