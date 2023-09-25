A young lady with 4Cs in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been denied admittance by a nursing school

Her West African Examinations Council (WAEC) results were posted online by a Facebook user along with a request for advice for guidance

Facebook user Kweku Genelord shared the girl's performance online, which has received diverse reactions

A young lady who earned 4Cs in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and failed to gain acceptance into a nursing school needs advice.

Facebook user Kweku Genelord posted her senior high school results online to request people's opinions about the path she could take.

Girl with 4Cs in WAEC exam rejected by nursing school. Photo credit: Kweku Genelord.

Source: Getty Images

Request for guidance

"Someone sent me this that she applied for nursing college and went for an interview, but anfa," he .

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

More than 500 people have seen the post, with several others posting comments.

See the post below:

2022 WASSCE: Girl with 4Cs in WAEC exam rejected by nursing school. Photo credit: Kweku Genelord.

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians react to the request for advice

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments about the girl's and appeal for help.

Christiana Enyonam Attipoe posted:

She should rewrite the exams.

Frederikk Reus commented:

You fail to cook, and you want to go and save life.

Velareal Charity commented:

She should rewrite her food and nutrition again.

Kennedy Fiahagbe reacted:

Please, guys, don't pretend people failed more than this but are in nursing training ooo doesn't pretend. Get a good connection. You will be picked fast, kuraaaa. I know they have bad results, but they are in nursing even some completed working self.

Nana Ama said:

Social studies sef you scored C5 and want to tackle microbiology, anatomy and pharmacology? Let her go and learn a handy work.

Fiamenye Kofi Clever reacted:

Some comments are funny; another person will use the same grade but will get admission. The person got encouragement from someone using the protocol.

Akosua Eagle Harrison said:

She has failed poorly. How could she fail Food and Nutrition?

Semefa Dei-Amengor commented:

Why did she even apply in the first place? Or she didn't read through the requirements? If she still wants to apply, she must improve her grades. Even the C6 and C5, if possible, she should resit. There will be applicants with better grades.

Young man graduates as valedictorian of UCC College of Distance Education

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man became the valedictorian of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) College of Distance Education (CoDE).

Abraham Joseph Kwesi Bentil also won the title of best graduating student at the sixth and seventh sessions of the 55th congregation held for graduands of the college.

According to the Ghanaian university, Kwesi Bentil earned a remarkable Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.96.

Boy becomes youngest Black college student in the US

Bentil is not alone. YEN.com.gh previously reported that Elijah Muhammad made Oklahoma State history as a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College in the United States of America.

Muhammad, 12, became the youngest Black student when he enrolled in the college, a feat he is proud of.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh