Angela Sarpong is a Ghanaian lady who lives in Canada after she got a visa to study in the North American country

In an interview, Angela said that she did not engage the services of any agent but rather filled her forms and went through the visa acquisition process on her own

She said most Ghanaians are unable to acquire their own visas because they do not like to read or research

A Ghanaian living in Canada said most Ghanaians do not research so they can apply for their visas abroad themselves, and that is why they pay agents for such services.

Angela Sarpong said she applied for her Canadian visa herself after reading the requirements and ensuring that she meets all of them.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa, Angela said she was not keen on travelling but was only trying her luck when she got the visa.

Angela Sarpong in an interview with DJ Nyaami

"I had completed my national service and decided that to apply for a Canadian visa. I was not hungry or broke because I lived with my mother, who, at the time, was still providing for me. I was only trying my hands on the visa application process to Canada."

When asked why other Ghanaians resort to agents instead of applying themselves, Angela said it was because many people are lazy or do not want to read.

Ghanaian landed job two months after she arrived in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady said she got a job just two months after she arrived in Canada.

"It is very easy to get a job here. You can land here today and get a job tomorrow. It took me six months because I wanted to be patient. I got a job as an invigilator, and I make $15 per hour," she said.

Abla, who is also a student in Canada, said she travelled from Ghana immediately after she finished National Service.

Ghanaian in Canada narrates how she struggled to get a job

Meanwhile, another Ghanaian woman shared her journey of perseverance before landing a job.

Lissa narrated in a LinkedIn post that she faced several rejections in her life prior to owning her own business.

She said that before she got a scholarship to pursue her master's degree, she received four different rejections from scholarship boards

After she completed her post-graduate study, Lissa had to apply for internships, and that came with its own package of rejections.

Source: YEN.com.gh