A video of two traditional dancers lamenting over the treatment meted out to them at a wedding ceremony they attended has gone viral

The ladies said they were not given food or money after performing at the event

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section urged them to attend events with their food henceforth.

Two Ghanaian traditional dancers have left the lid on an unfortunate incident at a wedding ceremony they attended.

In a video sighted by food YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the ladies clad in beautiful kente cloth and seated in a car lamented that they were not served food at the joyous event after their performance.

Two dancers fume for not being served food at wedding Photo credit:@ohemaabronii00/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One of the ladies, so upset about the whole situation, revealed they were not even paid for their performance.

"The clothes we wore are new, and we didn't get food nor were we given one GH¢. Is this nice," she lamented.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 8,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the comments of the traditional dancers, with some urging them to attend events with their food next time.

davidboampong indicated:

Don't worry another Saturday okay Pretty girls

Gracey indicated:

Wie de3 nana kafra

Prince replied

next time cook from the house

ellamoreofficial reacted:

ɛka ɛka paaa ni... you didn't even get ayiease Jollof... oh ...

stevelegacygh6 replied:

mo kor ho ko ye den? maybe the food was made for the guest.

Lady picks food from a friend's meat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady caused a stir with a hilarious move she pulled at a food joint as she and her friends were served fufu with meat and eggs.

It all happened when she started taking videos and photos of the food.

In order to make her food look more enticing and expensive, she borrowed meat from a friend's food.

She put the meat back into her friend's food when she was done with the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh