The young lady, who looked cheerful, prayed for Ghanaians back home and wished that they would also travel abroad

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the young lady on successfully leaving the country with others expressing hope to join her soon

A young lady has earned the admiration of many people after she documented her final moments in Ghana.

Taking to TikTok, Abena Owusu shared a video of herself at the Kotoka Airport, as she readied to board the plane.

Looking visibly happy, the young lady could not hide her excitement as she smiled and posed for pictures with a relative who came to see her off.

The video then showed her aboard a plane as well as her subsequent arrival at her destination, where she was seen having a meal at a restaurant.

The 20-second video was captioned:

"May your passport be useful by the end of the year, if you believe, say Amen"

At the time of writing the report, the video had over 5,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate the young lady

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated her on her travel abroad, with others expressing the desire to join her soon.

user4112578798818 stated:

I tap into ur blessing

@fellyadepa3gh commented:

I received it now in Jesus mighty Name

yaabelzict4 indicated:

Canada will hear my story in Jesus name.Amen

Adwoareplied:

Amen congratulation I tap into your testimony

baby indicated:

Amen.....I receive my visa in Jesus name Amen and Amen

Ghanaian man warns people against travelling to Canada

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man currently living in Canada shared a video to explain that living in a North American country comes with challenges.

The young man, in a video, revealed that the snowstorm had made it difficult for him to go to work.

He showed his frozen car door and even tried to open it but gave up after a few attempts.

He then questioned prospective travellers whether they would still opt for Canada after what he had shown them.

