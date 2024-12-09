Ghanaian footballer Kwabena Baidoo has reportedly passed away during celebrations of the NDC victory

The National Democratic Congress have been declared winner of the 2024 election in Ghana after securing 56% of the votes

John Mahama will be sworn in as president for the second time on January 7, 2024, in Accra

A Ghanaian footballer has reportedly passed away during celebrations after NDC won the election.

The footballer Kwabena Baidoo tragically passed on after an accident following jubilations in the Ellembelle District.

The news of his death was confirmed by his siblings Charity and Emmanuel Quarm, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

Baidoo played for Sekondi giants Hasaacas FC.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission declared John Mahama, the leader of the National Democratic Congress, the winner of the December 7 election.

Mahama returns to the Jubilee House after eight years in opposition.

The NDC also had the majority in Parliament after the results of over 200 constituencies were confirmed.

Ghanaians celebrate return of Mahama

Following the announcement of Mahama as president-elect, Ghanaians took to the streets to celebrate the former president's victory.

Mahama secured 56% of the votes to claim a mammoth victory and stage a remarkable return to power, as reported by 3 News.

The youth of Ghana expect the NDC leaders to reduce the hardship faced by the country in recent times and hope he fulfils the promises he preached during his campaign.

Meanwhile, in sports, Mahama has been charged to appoint the right leader to lead the Sports Ministry following Ghana's abysmal run at recent international championship.

The Black Stars have been disappointing at the last three major championships they have participated in, failing to progress beyond the group stage of the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and 2023.

Nii Lante lauds Mahama's sports appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nii Lante Vanderpuye named John Mahama as the only president after Jerry John Rawlings to pick the right people as sports ministers.

His comments come after the decline of sports under the last two ministers of sports.

Ghana failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years.

