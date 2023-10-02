A video of a lady lamenting over the high cost of living has sent social media into a frenzy

The comments of the young lady come after she bought tiger nuts for GH¢5 while her vehicle was stuck in traffic

Netizens who saw the video agreed with her regarding her assertion about the prices of foodstuff

A young Ghanaian lady has sparked funny reactions online after she took to social media to lament the high cost of living in Accra.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @yaabitha spotted in a vehicle said she had a craving for tiger nuts and decided to buy some.

"So I asked the seller, and she said the prices are GH¢5, GH¢10 and GH¢20. I decided to buy the GH¢5 tiger nuts."

She expressed disbelief over the quantity of tiger nuts sold to her for GH¢5, adding that she should have bought porridge instead.

With a disappointed look, she blamed the government for the recent increase in goods and services.

The 59-second video was captioned:

"No way, Tiger nuts are being priced for GH¢5 and above, Awurade,"

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 54 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the young lady's comment

Social media users who reacted to the video agreed with the lady regarding her viewpoints of the prices of tiger nuts and other foodstuff.

Regina Amakour reacted:

is the warning for me, first and last

Helena Dadson stated:

tiger nut y3 2 cedis but tiger not y3 5 cedis ne 10 cedis

miz_Lamat indicated:

you are lucky she didn't count it for you

BIGGEST BOY commented:

I can't believe one orange is 3gh

Alexis sarah reacted:

Now broflot is 3cedi and 5

Man unhappy over price of plantain chips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was unhappy over the country's increased prices of goods and services, adding that something must be done about it.

He opened up about a bad experience he had in Ghana as he tried to buy plantain chips and was told the cost was GH¢15.

The man said he would vote for anyone to become President if the person would help bring down the prices of goods and services.

