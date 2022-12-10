A lady visited a food joint with her friends and decided to take videos and photos of the food

She took meat from one of her friend's food and put it on hers and put it back after she was done taking the photos

The incident was captured on camera and shared on social media, sparking reactions from peeps

A Ghanaian lady stunned many folks with a hilarious move she pulled at a food joint. The lady and her friends were served fufu with meat and eggs at the chop bar.

Lady Borrows Meat From Her Friend For Photo Purposes Source: theserwah on TikTok

Source: UGC

She began taking videos and photos of the food and did something odd. In order to make her food look richer and more expensive, the lady borrowed meat from a friend's food and added it to hers and continued taking photos and videos of the food.

When she was done, she put the meat back into her friend's food. The funny incident sparked reactions on social media with many peeps advising folks not to envy the lifestyle people portray on social media as it could be fake.

Lady Showing Fake Lifestyle Causes Stir

Mawulolo said:

Now you know how the thin is done behind scene to buy pressure for you

AmaAdoma♉️ also commented:

the pressure is getting worser

Staceyyy also wrote:

It’s her serious look for me. Sis is trying to give y’all good content❤️

kwamezack_ also asked:

I wonder how people see food to be a social media pressure our generation is confused

belle_reverie_boutique also wrote:

Maybe she’s a food blogger and just wants the arrangement to look good

heavenfury98 also reacted:

if someone puts their hands in my food ,I won't eat it again you better tell me to lift it for you

Source: YEN.com.gh