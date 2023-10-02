The founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has shared some nuggets about leaving properties

He encouraged people to leave properties for their nuclear and extended families and the church

He said everyone must leave an inheritance that keeps speaking for them even after passing on

The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, Dr Mensa Otabil, has encouraged people to consider bequeathing their inheritance to the church when they are no more.

The man of God was preaching at his Church at Teshie in the Greater Accra Region. The sermon's title was "Reaping what you have not sown".

In his exposition, Dr Otabil said it is essential for one's wealth to be used well to benefit society.

Dr Mensa Otabil encouraged people to leave an inheritance that speaks for them Photo credit: @ICGCChrist

Source: Instagram

He admonished those without biological children to give some of their properties to other extended family members or bless the church with them if there were no such people.

"If you don't have any biological children, leave your inheritance for your nephews and nieces; if you don't have nephews and nieces, leave it to the church."

Dr Otabil mentioned some benefits that can be derived from an inheritance bequeathed to the church.

He mentioned education for generations yet unborn and said although one may be dead, the person's money will be educating others.

Recognising that not everyone has biological offspring, he emphasised the importance of leaving an inheritance to the church. Dr Otabil encouraged the congregation to leave legacies that speak for them long after they are gone, whether for nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, the church, or the community.

He said it is essential for everyone to leave an inheritance that keeps speaking for them even after they have passed on.

