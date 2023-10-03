During a 'find your match' episode on "Campus With Sharkboy," a Ghanaian young man known as the Celebrity Blogger initially claimed to be a devout churchgoer to impress a girl named Caroline

However, when Caroline expressed a preference for 'bad boys,' he candidly admitted that he hadn't been to church in over a year and wasn't particularly fond of it

This unexpected revelation during the show has sparked discussions and reactions on social media

A Ghanaian young man, popularly known as the Celebrity Blogger, has found himself in a sticky situation following a revelation during a 'find your match' episode on the show "Campus With Sharkboy."

The incident unfolded when he denied being a church boy in an attempt to win the favour of a young lady named Caroline.

At first, the young man portrayed himself as a "church boy," presumably to align with Caroline's interests.

Celebrity Blogger denies being a church boy to win a girl's favour

However, things took an unexpected turn when Caroline expressed her preference for "bad boys." Seizing the opportunity, the Celebrity Blogger admitted that he hadn't set foot in a church in over a year and confessed to not being fond of church activities.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video of Celebrity Blogger on Campus With Sharkboy

The revelation raised eyebrows and sparked discussions on social media. Many found the incident humorous and relatable, as individuals sometimes make surprising declarations to impress or attract romantic interests.

@jamalblaqarab said:

Because of mpina twie3 you don’t go to church again

@Chris_Arts2 mentioned:

Man slack. Why you say this??? He for come make we teach am how to be a Sigma male na wei de333

@phacelord__ stated:

the lady in orange de3, ne ho s3 table top fridge. every guy biaa she go move to am

Man faces heartbreak as surprise proposal to lady in church ends in disappointment

In other news, an optimistic young man experienced deep disappointment when he proposed to a lady in front of a congregation after a church service. Still, she declined his proposal and expressed her displeasure, leading to discussions and comforting words from many on social media.

YEN.com.gh explores the phenomenon of why good girls often choose bad guys in relationships

In a recent inquiry, to understand why good-hearted girls often gravitate towards relationships with individuals perceived as 'bad guys.'

The post garnered significant attention and sparked passionate responses from Ghanaians, leading to a compilation of some compelling answers that shed light on this intriguing phenomenon.

